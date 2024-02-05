WH Deputy Press Sec Concern Trolls GOP For Opposing Machines to Detect Fentanyl

As you now know, the text of the Senate's bipartisan compromise bill on securing the border (and funding Ukraine) has been released, and House Republicans have declared it dead on arrival. True conservatives oppose the bill, which allocates three times more spending to Ukraine than it does to the U.S. border.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates (imagine being under Karine Jean-Pierre in the pecking order) did some concern-trolling Monday, asking if the GOP really wanted to go on record as the party that refused to fund "100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect fentanyl."

How about if we close the border so the fentanyl doesn't get in?

Does the @HouseGOP really want to go on record opposing:



-"100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect fentanyl"

-"Over 1,500 new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel"

"1,200 new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel" https://t.co/S039fumbz1 pic.twitter.com/flZlmTqjh8 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) February 5, 2024

Hmm …

I'm sure they DO want to go on record opposing Biden allowing up to 5,000 migrants PER DAY into the US before we even consider closing the border!!! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 5, 2024

Does the Biden administration really want to go on record:



1) Failing to enforce existing laws?

2) Codifying the admittance of > 1 million illegals/year without any action being taken against them?

3) Lying about 1 and 2? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 5, 2024

Close the border. It’s cheaper. — Denise (@neeceetx) February 5, 2024

What else is in the bill, Andrew? No one cares about your blackmail attempts.



The totality of the bill is utter trash. Enjoy having this issue around your necks in November. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2024

Yes because the problem isn't manning or equipment, the problem is letting huge numbers of foreigners in violation of federal law stay here by the millions when they need to be sent back. — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) February 5, 2024

We know it’s the administration’s policies that’s causing the crisis — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 5, 2024

The crisis that wasn't a crisis until last week, when we were assured the border was secure. Now that the Senate has this garbage bill, we can call it a crisis. President Joe Biden's been in office for three years — what has he done in that time to secure the border, aside from suing Texas any time it but up a barrier?

None of that stuff matters when the administration in place has demonstrated for 3 years that they're not going to follow the law anyway. — BowTiedReactionary (@bowtiedreact) February 5, 2024

Anything else in it? Jerkoff — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 5, 2024

Where the hell were those 'cutting edge inspection machines' during the last 3 years when 10 million came through?

And how many are you going to place along our 4000 mile border? — Rohini deSilva (@Rohini_DeSilva) February 5, 2024

Why are you selectively choosing bits and pieces to falsely represent the situation instead of saying what is really being opposed? Do you really not know? — Jim Forger (@jforger) February 5, 2024

Oh, he knows.

Everyone involved in drafting this awful bill should also be deported — B (@INBrianJones) February 5, 2024

Legislative blackmail. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) February 5, 2024

Congress just needs to give Biden the authority and he'll close the border immediately!

What a garbage question. The largest expenditure in the bill is to Ukraine. Maybe there is some opposition to calling it a border bill in the first place. Just stop. — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) February 5, 2024

Yes. It’s a disaster — Joni Trimmer (@plzdontbanmee) February 5, 2024

People can read the bill Andrew. We don't have to just go on White House lies. — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) February 5, 2024

They're already putting together the Biden 2024 campaign ads telling how Republicans refused to fund new Border Protection personnel and cutting-edge machines that can detect fentanyl. Which might work if Biden didn't have three years of this crisis hanging around his neck.

***

