'Propaganda is Not History': Huge Account Claiming to Be Source of Black History...
Ben Shapiro Announces the Retirement of RAP SUPERSTAR Dr. Dreidel
WH Deputy Press Sec Concern Trolls GOP For Opposing Machines to Detect Fentanyl
The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking...
Border Patrol Union's 'Dear America' Note and Pic From Biden Is Brutally Spot-on
NYT Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker Bemoans How Cheap REPUBLICANS Have Made...
Republicans Are Trying to Stab Americans in the Back...Again
T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT...
Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in...
Sen. Mike Lee Puts Border Bill Spending 'Priorities' Into Maddening Perspective
Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super...
Here's Trump's Statement on the Border Bill and It's 100 Percent Correct
OOF! Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Chris Murphy by Mocking Him AND His Crap Immigration...
Take the L! Sen Lankford TRIES Doing Damage Control for His Garbage Immigration...

Sen. James Lankford Says the 5,000 Migrants a Day Coming Through Is 'Absurd and Untrue,' but …

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Republican Sen. James Lankford is the "bipartisan" part of the Senate's border security compromise, which is really $60 billion in aid to Ukraine with $20 for border security tacked on. He's been online defending his bill against the lies that are propagating on social media:

Advertisement

Then what is this part of the bill Ryan James Girdusky highlighted?

(B) MANDATORY ACTIVATION — The Secretary shall activate the border emergency authority if —

"(i) during a period of 7 consecutive calendar days, there is an average of 5,000 or more aliens who are encountered each day, or

"(ii) on any 1 calendar day, a combined total of 8,500 or more aliens are encountered.

That's funny. In December, we had 320,000 encounters. Only 8,500 a day is a good day.

He'd agree to 4,999 encounters a day over a full week without activating the border emergency authority.

Recommended

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC
Sam J.
Advertisement

Encounters, not admissions. That's the language he's using to call the 5,000 absurd. Except we all know the current DHS Secretary would allow them all in.

***

 

Tags: BILL BORDER SENATE DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC
Sam J.
'Propaganda is Not History': Huge Account Claiming to Be Source of Black History Spreads Trayvon Myth
Chad Felix Greene
The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WH Deputy Press Sec Concern Trolls GOP For Opposing Machines to Detect Fentanyl
Brett T.
Border Patrol Union's 'Dear America' Note and Pic From Biden Is Brutally Spot-on
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC Sam J.
Advertisement