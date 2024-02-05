Sen. James Lankford Says the 5,000 Migrants a Day Coming Through Is 'Absurd and Untrue,' but …

Republican Sen. James Lankford is the "bipartisan" part of the Senate's border security compromise, which is really $60 billion in aid to Ukraine with $20 for border security tacked on. He's been online defending his bill against the lies that are propagating on social media:

The Border Emergency Authority has been the most misunderstood or maybe just misrepresented parts of the bill. Some people have said it would mean 5,000 people a day are coming into the country every day. That is absurd and untrue. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) February 5, 2024

Then what is this part of the bill Ryan James Girdusky highlighted?

And there it is… what Sinema and Lankford swore wasn’t in the bill.



It guarantees that up to 1.8 million illegal aliens can come over our border before it’s an emergency pic.twitter.com/i05pNH29YV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 5, 2024

(B) MANDATORY ACTIVATION — The Secretary shall activate the border emergency authority if — "(i) during a period of 7 consecutive calendar days, there is an average of 5,000 or more aliens who are encountered each day, or "(ii) on any 1 calendar day, a combined total of 8,500 or more aliens are encountered.

That's funny. In December, we had 320,000 encounters. Only 8,500 a day is a good day.

I am stunned to find out that the left and the GOP establishment would lie to me about immigration. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 5, 2024

Langford even said on Ingrahm, “that’s ridiculous, of course I wouldn’t agree to 5000/day.” — Dr. Masked Defender (@MaskedDefender) February 5, 2024

He'd agree to 4,999 encounters a day over a full week without activating the border emergency authority.

They said the border would close at some point and it is clear, it does not. — jen (@jennaluhoo) February 5, 2024

DOA - this is not border security, it’s escalation of chaos. — Wize-up USA (@Wize_up_USA) February 5, 2024

What an incredible waste of time this bill has been and will be. Stunning. — Mark Hughes (@Mark35813) February 5, 2024

So @SenatorLankford, care to comment on your claim that we were all misinformed about the contents of this bill? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 5, 2024

Its mandatory language. The secretary may call it an emergency before that but he must do it when it hits those levels. Should be lower but it does not mean what you say. — John J. Vecchione (@VecchTweets) February 5, 2024

For those who haven't actually read what he quoted, the actual language says that 35,000 encounters over a 7-day period requires the declaration of an emergency. — adub (@adub01488424) February 5, 2024

Encounters, not admissions. That's the language he's using to call the 5,000 absurd. Except we all know the current DHS Secretary would allow them all in.

