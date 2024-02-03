State Rep. Brings Her One-Week Old Baby to the Floor to Argue for Abortion Rights

Well, this is gross.

The New Hampshire House rejected three bills on abortion Thursday. The AP reports:

Current state law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy except when the mother’s health or life is in danger or there is a fatal fetal anomaly. The House voted 193-184 Thursday in favor of asking voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution as well. But the vote fell short of the majority needed to advance the proposal. The House also rejected a bill that would have required abortions after 15 weeks to be performed with two doctors present and in hospitals with neonatal intensive care units and a third measure that would have banned abortion after 15 days of gestation. The latter was akin to an outright ban as virtually no one knows they are pregnant at that point, and lawmakers took the extra step of voting to “indefinitely postpone” the bill, making it more difficult to revive at a later date.

Advertisement

Rep. Amanda Toll brought in her one-week-old daughter to argue in favor of a constitutional amendment that would protect abortion up to 24 weeks.

“Having my third child, a little girl, has reinvigorated my commitment to making sure that every Granite Stater, including Daniella, has the right to make their own reproductive decisions,” she said. “We need to send this to the voters and let voters decide.”

1 week postpartum standing at the well fighting to enshrine the right to abortion in NH. This is leadership. #Fierce #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/WJ59gQ6CCD — Nicole Leapley (@NLforNH) February 1, 2024

This all makes complete sense to you. Incredible. — Karl (@LibertyDogNH) February 2, 2024

A truly disgusting person — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) February 2, 2024

“My baby was worth having, but yours isn’t”. Lead with that. — Nicole Rita (@NikMarRita) February 3, 2024

Curious. What is stopping you from killing your newborn if he/she becomes 'inconvenient'? — Fed-up Ret. Fed (@sacresoldaten) February 3, 2024

One day that tiny baby might want an abortion herself.

Yes, nothing says “leadership” like using your newborn as a prop while you reminisce about killing the baby’s older sibling because of ::checks notes:: inconvenient timing. — 🌲 Northwoods_Goon 👻 (@P0G0_13) February 2, 2024

This is the most bizarre and absolutely abhorrent tweet I have ever seen. — NH Live Free or Die. (@ectaylor18) February 1, 2024

She's standing before Baphemet willing to sacrifice her child. Absolutely discusting! — Stop the Progressives! (@BrooksLovinIt) February 3, 2024

Souless human being. That poor child has THAT as it's mother. — Stop the Progressives! (@BrooksLovinIt) February 3, 2024

It’s still pretty fresh, she might decide to toss it into a wood chipper yet. That would be consistent with her values. pic.twitter.com/nSCzaTofjE — HunterHill Repeal the 19! (@Hunter_Hill123) February 3, 2024

Imagine arguing you should have been able to kill the child in your arms a few weeks ago while the child is in your arms. — ReticentLeventis (@ReticentLevent1) February 2, 2024

Using a baby as a prop is disgusting, especially one whom Democrats would have aborted a week ago if they had their way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!