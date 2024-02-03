State Rep. Brings Her One-Week Old Baby to the Floor to Argue for Abortion Rights

'Did a Wolf Write This?': BBC Asks If More Homes Should Be Made...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 03, 2024
Twitchy

Well, this is gross.

The New Hampshire House rejected three bills on abortion Thursday. The AP reports:

Current state law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy except when the mother’s health or life is in danger or there is a fatal fetal anomaly. The House voted 193-184 Thursday in favor of asking voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution as well. But the vote fell short of the majority needed to advance the proposal.

The House also rejected a bill that would have required abortions after 15 weeks to be performed with two doctors present and in hospitals with neonatal intensive care units and a third measure that would have banned abortion after 15 days of gestation. The latter was akin to an outright ban as virtually no one knows they are pregnant at that point, and lawmakers took the extra step of voting to “indefinitely postpone” the bill, making it more difficult to revive at a later date.

Rep. Amanda Toll brought in her one-week-old daughter to argue in favor of a constitutional amendment that would protect abortion up to 24 weeks.

“Having my third child, a little girl, has reinvigorated my commitment to making sure that every Granite Stater, including Daniella, has the right to make their own reproductive decisions,” she said. “We need to send this to the voters and let voters decide.”

One day that tiny baby might want an abortion herself.

Using a baby as a prop is disgusting, especially one whom Democrats would have aborted a week ago if they had their way.

***

