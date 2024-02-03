HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'
Snowflake Assaults Billboard Chris, Then Fakes Being Attacked by Throwing a Tantrum

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on February 03, 2024

You know Billboard Chris … he's the guy who shows up at demonstrations wearing a sandwich board reading, "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers." He was assaulted last spring by a trans woman after "instigating" it — according to the police, he instigated it and it was a “mutual” fight. According to the video, that's crap. 

Billboard Chris was just assaulted again on the street and on a public bus, and check out the brave trans activist who played the victim.

"Unfortunately, my camera got turned off when he attacked me the second time.

"I’d like @VancouverPD to get footage of the first attack please. It was at Granville and Georgia, at 12:45pm."


"Crybully" is the perfect term for people like these.

***

