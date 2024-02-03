Snowflake Assaults Billboard Chris, Then Fakes Being Attacked by Throwing a Tantrum

You know Billboard Chris … he's the guy who shows up at demonstrations wearing a sandwich board reading, "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers." He was assaulted last spring by a trans woman after "instigating" it — according to the police, he instigated it and it was a “mutual” fight. According to the video, that's crap.

Billboard Chris was just assaulted again on the street and on a public bus, and check out the brave trans activist who played the victim.

New record. I was on the street for only 20 seconds today before I was assaulted.



This person hiding their face, who I assume is a man, ran at me as I was crossing the crosswalk, punched me in the face, and then tried to escape on a bus.



Unfortunately, my camera got turned off… pic.twitter.com/A47ONDy3Hp — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 2, 2024

"Unfortunately, my camera got turned off when he attacked me the second time.

"I’d like @VancouverPD to get footage of the first attack please. It was at Granville and Georgia, at 12:45pm."

Here’s the footage from when I got my camera rolling again.



The bus driver decided to side with the violent assaulter.@TransLink, please preserve all of the footage from your bus. pic.twitter.com/mKQ7arwtMH — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 2, 2024





Here’s more video of the person who assaulted me earlier today.



This man (?) ran up to me and punched me in the face as I was crossing a crosswalk, and then jumped on a bus which was right there.



I went on the bus get his image for the police, and was then assaulted again.… pic.twitter.com/zB0uVcEthw — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 3, 2024

Here's more video of the person who assaulted me earlier today.This man (?) ran up to me and punched me in the face as I was crossing a crosswalk, and then jumped on a bus which was right there.I went on the bus get his image for the police, and was then assaulted again.He's shrieking that I am hurting him even though I'm not touching him. In fact, I'm backing away. He then crawls forward, grabs my signs, and pulls me towards him.

Check out this very specific tactic these crybullies use. He gets on the bus floor screaming while kicking. Chris backs away and the TiM grabs Chris’ sign, which is strapped to Chris, and attempts to pull Chris on top of him while screaming “Get Off Of Me!” This is who they are. https://t.co/WFte1PU0l7 pic.twitter.com/vIuDm6ClMl — Admiral Invalidator (@Artofhunger75) February 3, 2024

The fact that the woman comforting him can’t tell that’s not real crying is also concerning. When did people forget what actual distress sounds like? It’s all an act to garner sympathy, and, for reasons beyond my comprehension, it seems to work. — JenBear (@Scorpio_84) February 3, 2024

Look at how this idiot throws a fake tantrum like a 3-year-old and people just reflexively defend him. https://t.co/6gegUxISRA — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 3, 2024

A perfect physical embodiment of gender ideology. — Mark Hope (@MarkHope__1) February 3, 2024

It's a little army of babies. Film them and expose them. — Kaze (@MsKimKaze) February 3, 2024

I hate enablers defending the perpetrator making them look like the victim just because they turn on the waterworks & act like a two year old.. — Paul Hampton (@Paul_Hampton1) February 3, 2024

Tactic: "act as pathetic and helpless as you shamelessly can and home everyone sees you as the victim despite you being the aggressor" — flurple (@ddd4n4) February 3, 2024

We need laws that punish crybullying like this severly.



Using victimhood as a weapon puts real victims at risk of not being taken seriously.



These people are evil, and need to be put away for a long time. — ICouldBeYourNeighbor (@ImRelativelyNew) February 3, 2024

I really, truly hate these people. I have no qualms about that, either. I embrace it. — *.·:·.✧Alice✧.·:·.* (@orionobscured) February 3, 2024

They're the most pathetic group of people that has ever existed — Lee (@hpchlo) February 3, 2024

Also, notice how he hides himself from identification and has head down, coloured hair, hoods, generic black gear on and stays low.

The brave man standing there in full sight, hiding nothing including his reality based, grown up views is clearly the only grown up sane person. — Kaze (@MsKimKaze) February 3, 2024

This technique relies on exploiting the misplaced empathy that some women automatically pull out for anyone who looks like a victim, doing victim-y things.



Teach women not to “be kind.” Because they’re being used. — Commonsense Dog (@dbeeswax) February 3, 2024

Fantastic seeing you confront the loonytroon that attacked you. The fully broken mental state of that person is in display and yet people side with it because of the screeching. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) February 3, 2024

"Crybully" is the perfect term for people like these.

