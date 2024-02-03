HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'

In case you haven't been paying attention to the charts, The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro is currently the No. 1 rapper in the world. His collaboration with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald, "Facts," has topped the iTunes charts for weeks, holding off new releases from Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Minaj replied to one of Shapiro's posts, which led HuffPost to write a story about "white supremacist" Shapiro. After they were called out, they stealth-edited the article to read "alt-right." HuffPost has appended an apology to its piece, and as settled on "known bigot" to describe Shapiro.

So HuffPost first labeled me a "white supremacist." When we called them on it, they stealth changed the article and labeled me "alt right." Now after issuing a correction, they've finally settled on their favored descriptor: "known bigot."



LOL pic.twitter.com/0SSm0oWLh7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 2, 2024

"A known bigot has weighed in on Minaj’s beef with Meg Thee Stallion — and her response shows how truly desperate she really is." writes Ruth Etiesit Samuel. Here's HuffPost's apology:

Correction: The Feb. 1 installment of the Culture Catchall newsletter formerly referred to Ben Shapiro as a “white supremacist” and “alt-right,” both of which Shapiro forcefully denies. The terms have been replaced. Shapiro is a conservative commentator and podcaster who rose to prominence as an editor at far-right media outlet Breitbart before founding The Daily Wire. HuffPost apologizes for the error.

HuffPost writers just don't care about the facts, do they? Samuel had the story written in her head and went ahead and called Shapiro a white supremacist."

"Then, Ben Shapiro — yes, that annoyingly shrill conservative pundit Ben Shapiro — chimed in. Lest we forget his reductive remarks on rap music," Samuel settled on. "Annoyingly shrill conservative pundit" — and America's top rapper.

This reminds us of the media's meltdown last week over Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok being appointed a library advisory board.

Some of my favorite quotes from the media meltdown last week over me being appointed to help remove p*rn from schools in Oklahoma



“Professional agitator” - Yahoo News



“Far-right agitator” - Daily Beast



“Professional harasser” - Rolling stone



“Social media menace” - MSNBC pic.twitter.com/rBJ5KzHuzB — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 28, 2024

It's painfully obvious that left-wing media like HuffPost, Rolling Stone, and MSNBC have absolutely no knowledge of what's going on outside their bubble.

Youre about as vanilla in conservative policy as it gets, you just know how to make college kids look brain dead — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 2, 2024

Very all encompassing. Known by them, so I guess that proves it. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) February 2, 2024

Stop harassing them Ben. They want to be alone with their broken minds and compromised integrity, and resent your interruption. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) February 2, 2024

You get some of the best media hate. — Auld Blether (@Auld_Blether) February 2, 2024

For a guy who's hardly "alt-right." Have they listened to even one of his podcasts?

How about the Greatest Rapper of All-Time? Get the King his Crown 👑 — Tanner Reeve (@ReeveTanner) February 3, 2024

So “bigot” is also losing its sting, as the left broadens the definition to include pretty much anyone who isn’t 100% on board with the woke program. — Don't Tread (@tastysquirrel7) February 2, 2024

Are they even still around? Do they get subsidized by the government to stay afloat? — Rhonda Quaranta (@RhondaQuaranta) February 3, 2024

Wow it’s so ridiculous they’ll do anything for a headline. It’s just unbelievable. — David Ross (@DavidRo11391716) February 2, 2024

“Known bigot” would be great on a hoodie… just saying. — Caren Macleod (@caren_macleod) February 2, 2024

Sue the shit out of them. It’s libel. — The Exile 🏴‍☠️ (@SigmaBravo7567) February 2, 2024

The threat of a defamation lawsuit was probably what got them to print the correction; they never would have done it under journalistic integrity.

