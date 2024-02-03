The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold
HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 03, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

In case you haven't been paying attention to the charts, The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro is currently the No. 1 rapper in the world. His collaboration with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald, "Facts," has topped the iTunes charts for weeks, holding off new releases from Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Minaj replied to one of Shapiro's posts, which led HuffPost to write a story about "white supremacist" Shapiro. After they were called out, they stealth-edited the article to read "alt-right." HuffPost has appended an apology to its piece, and as settled on "known bigot" to describe Shapiro.

"A known bigot has weighed in on Minaj’s beef with Meg Thee Stallion — and her response shows how truly desperate she really is." writes Ruth Etiesit Samuel. Here's HuffPost's apology:

Correction: The Feb. 1 installment of the Culture Catchall newsletter formerly referred to Ben Shapiro as a “white supremacist” and “alt-right,” both of which Shapiro forcefully denies. The terms have been replaced. Shapiro is a conservative commentator and podcaster who rose to prominence as an editor at far-right media outlet Breitbart before founding The Daily Wire. HuffPost apologizes for the error.

HuffPost writers just don't care about the facts, do they? Samuel had the story written in her head and went ahead and called Shapiro a white supremacist."

"Then, Ben Shapiro — yes, that annoyingly shrill conservative pundit Ben Shapiro — chimed in. Lest we forget his reductive remarks on rap music," Samuel settled on. "Annoyingly shrill conservative pundit" — and America's top rapper.

This reminds us of the media's meltdown last week over Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok being appointed a library advisory board.

It's painfully obvious that left-wing media like HuffPost, Rolling Stone, and MSNBC have absolutely no knowledge of what's going on outside their bubble. 

For a guy who's hardly "alt-right." Have they listened to even one of his podcasts?

The threat of a defamation lawsuit was probably what got them to print the correction; they never would have done it under journalistic integrity.

