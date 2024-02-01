Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be

LOL: Boys Destroy Tampon Dispenser in Boy's Bathroom ... BECAUSE THEY'RE BOYS
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 01, 2024
Twitter

Hillary Clinton's campaign theme song was "Fight Song," and we can't tell you how sick of it we got. The Democratic National Convention even produced a video of celebrities singing an a capella version that was cringeworthy. (If you want to punish yourself, you can watch it here on YouTube.) Andrew Yang supporters adopted Panic! At the Disco's "High Hopes."

You know whichever song Donald Trump plays at his rallies will lead to a news story about the band demanding that he stop. (Hey, if the venue paid the publishing revenues to BMI or ASCAP, they can play whatever they want.)

But what will Joe Biden's intro music be? We care about this as much as we care about what flavor ice cream cone he got, but Politico decided to really get into it.

Politico writes:

So far, the Biden team does not appear to have made any definitive decisions on its 2024 playlist, though, to be fair, he’s only had three official campaign speeches. At a June event in Philadelphia, he walked on stage to the cover of STEVE WINWOOD’s “Higher Love” by Norwegian DJ KYGO and WHITNEY HOUSTON. The song was a go-to track during his 2020 campaign.

At a January campaign speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden walked out to the instrumental version of “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” — a somewhat obvious choice since he was speaking about protecting democracy. At the end, he walked off to COLDPLAY’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” another regular on his 2020 campaign playlist (Coldplay was one of BEAU BIDEN’s favorite bands and its frontman, CHRIS MARTIN, performed at his funeral).

Politico reached out to Biden staffers for this piece but said they remained "tight-lipped."

Don't forget about Biden's child-rearing advice: "Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the — the — make sure that kids hear words.”

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
