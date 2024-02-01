Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be

Hillary Clinton's campaign theme song was "Fight Song," and we can't tell you how sick of it we got. The Democratic National Convention even produced a video of celebrities singing an a capella version that was cringeworthy. (If you want to punish yourself, you can watch it here on YouTube.) Andrew Yang supporters adopted Panic! At the Disco's "High Hopes."

You know whichever song Donald Trump plays at his rallies will lead to a news story about the band demanding that he stop. (Hey, if the venue paid the publishing revenues to BMI or ASCAP, they can play whatever they want.)

But what will Joe Biden's intro music be? We care about this as much as we care about what flavor ice cream cone he got, but Politico decided to really get into it.

What will be the Biden campaign rally intro music?



Bruce? REM? Kygo? .... fight song?!?!?https://t.co/0oMXWqS4rH — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 1, 2024

Politico writes:

So far, the Biden team does not appear to have made any definitive decisions on its 2024 playlist, though, to be fair, he’s only had three official campaign speeches. At a June event in Philadelphia, he walked on stage to the cover of STEVE WINWOOD’s “Higher Love” by Norwegian DJ KYGO and WHITNEY HOUSTON. The song was a go-to track during his 2020 campaign. At a January campaign speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden walked out to the instrumental version of “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” — a somewhat obvious choice since he was speaking about protecting democracy. At the end, he walked off to COLDPLAY’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” another regular on his 2020 campaign playlist (Coldplay was one of BEAU BIDEN’s favorite bands and its frontman, CHRIS MARTIN, performed at his funeral).

Politico reached out to Biden staffers for this piece but said they remained "tight-lipped."

Put your pants back on, Sam — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 1, 2024

Do you also cup the balls, Sam? — Carlos (@txiokatu) February 1, 2024

Why don’t you just get to blowing the campaign now? This foreplay is tiring. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) February 1, 2024

This is the hard hitting journalism we all need. — Watsername (@chronicparent) February 1, 2024

Making a playlist for the President? Good lord. We think we hate journalists, but clearly not enough. — Joe Richardson (@joeythebonz) February 1, 2024

Care to cover Biden lying about his son dying in Iraq to the military families who just lost their kids from Iranian strikes? — stephen🛸 (@stevepat17) February 1, 2024

Slow news day, Sam? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) February 1, 2024

'Old Man' by Neil Young. — Tony M (@TMatteliano) February 1, 2024

Sleepwalk by Santo & Johnny. — Randy Monk (@captainhot24) February 1, 2024

Theme from "Matlock". — yachtrock123 (@yachtrock123) February 1, 2024

Beck - Loser — BeijaFlor (@samba_drome) February 1, 2024

The Benny Hill Theme. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) February 1, 2024

Glenn Miller Orchestra — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) February 1, 2024

Wow you should unionize and try to get more money for this riveting journalism — John (@John_Faker) February 1, 2024

I can’t wait until it’s Politico’s turn for massive layoffs. — rob solo (@robsolo) February 1, 2024

So do you enjoy whoring yourself out like this or are you rightfully disappointed in how your career has turned out? — yerrrr (@Knickstape31) February 1, 2024

Don't forget about Biden's child-rearing advice: "Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the — the — make sure that kids hear words.”

***