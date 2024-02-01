LOL: Boys Destroy Tampon Dispenser in Boy's Bathroom ... BECAUSE THEY'RE BOYS
Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be
Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease
Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegals Caught Driving Drunk
Congresswoman Says 'Nastiness' Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar Is 'Just Racism'
Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long...
About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have...
Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning...
Sen. Ted Cruz Spots 'Biden's Reelection Campaign Message to the American People' in...
Biden Administration Telegraphs Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran
Susanna Gibson is Back and Still Trying to Shred the First Amendment (a...
Colorado State Rep Blasted for Saying 'Misgendering' and 'Deadnaming' Not Allowed in State...
Documentary Reveals How January 6 Committee Envisioned Hearings as a 'Miniseries'
'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to...

Mother Doesn't Know If Her 'Daughter' Would Have Survived Male Puberty

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We're not sure where this video came from, but it was posted as a response to Libs of TikTok by a woman who said it "touched her heart." A doctor tells an 11-year-old that "she's" in the perfect place to start puberty blockers.

Advertisement

Mom doesn't know if her "daughter" would have survived male puberty. Medically speaking, or are we using the threat of suicide as extortion again?

Mom seems really happy. Where's Dad?

Recommended

Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be
Brett T.
Advertisement

At what age did the mother find out that her son was actually a girl, and what triggered it? We've heard from the "experts" that not wanting to get your hair cut might be a sign that your child is trans.

Advertisement

We really will look back on the 2020s and question the curious spike in the number of children who decided they were trans.

Don't forget that the Biden administration is behind this 100 percent and gives it its full support.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: TRANSGENDER MINORS PUBERTY BLOCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be
Brett T.
'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long Weekend
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ted Cruz Spots 'Biden's Reelection Campaign Message to the American People' in 1 Picture
Doug P.
Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegals Caught Driving Drunk
Brett T.
Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be Brett T.
Advertisement