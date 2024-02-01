Mother Doesn't Know If Her 'Daughter' Would Have Survived Male Puberty

We're not sure where this video came from, but it was posted as a response to Libs of TikTok by a woman who said it "touched her heart." A doctor tells an 11-year-old that "she's" in the perfect place to start puberty blockers.

Doctor tells 11 year old girl she is in the “perfect place” to begin taking puberty blockers to become TRANS.



Should this doctor be sent to prison for child abuse?



pic.twitter.com/zV2POGwHiH

What you’re watching is one of the greatest medical scandals in modern history.



Thousands of kids & adolescents sold the lie that they’re born in the wrong body and if they permanently alter their body they can be happy.



This video should infuriate you. pic.twitter.com/g7ZMvNnllD

Mom doesn't know if her "daughter" would have survived male puberty. Medically speaking, or are we using the threat of suicide as extortion again?

Her advice is immoral, insane and dangerous. Any doctor giving that advice should be held personally liable for any kid that is harmed in a trans surgery or that later destransitions and decides to sue.

These are not trans children. They are children who have parents with Munchausen by proxy.

Odd that the only person smiling is the mother



I wonder if she has something to do with this life altering decision

Mom seems really happy. Where's Dad?

This is disgusting.

Disturbing how they play sentimental music while he's crying from pain from this horrible abuse they're inflicting on him

At least the kid has this video for his/her medical malpractice lawsuit that they could file after reaching 18.

The doctor and parent here should get life in prison.



There’s really no proper way to describe the rage one feels seeing a defenseless little child being abųsed and permanently scared like this.



All we can do is properly punish the perpetrators.



These adults are pure evil.

I think the mom wants it more than the kid. Watch the video. Poor kid.

After hearing her son say he became a daughter because he thought that's what his mom wanted, the mom expressed how bad it was... for her. pic.twitter.com/evRlrO4Om5

At what age did the mother find out that her son was actually a girl, and what triggered it? We've heard from the "experts" that not wanting to get your hair cut might be a sign that your child is trans.

That was so terrible to watch, it actually upset me.



Children don't come up to their parents and ask for this, it gets painted in their head and they get tricked into it.

I don't recognize this world anymore.

A biological male has no idea what it feels like to be in a female body because he's never been in a female body.

The children are being fed to the gender blender by parents and providers who've abandoned their charge to be true protectors and care-givers. They've placed politics above all. Despicable, and tragic.

Future generations will never forgive us for allowing this to happen.

We really will look back on the 2020s and question the curious spike in the number of children who decided they were trans.

Don't forget that the Biden administration is behind this 100 percent and gives it its full support.

