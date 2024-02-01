Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease

On the far end of the scale, we have the "Shout Your Abortion" nuts who want women to be proud of their abortions and publicize the fact as much as they can:

I let a bunch of kids grill me about my abortion and it was great. #ShoutYourAbortion will be releasing a children’s book about abortion in 2020! https://t.co/1LSxdyf9f8 — Amelia Bonow (@ameliabonow) December 29, 2018

Then we have women who consider fetuses to be "parasites":

Spoken like a true idiot who has never experienced a parasite growing inside of him, literally eating him from the inside out; and which, if he survives the experience, will cost him thousands of pounds over the next quarter of a century or so. — Julie 🏳️‍🌈 Montoya 🕷️ 💙 (@JulieMontoya20) January 31, 2019

Then we have people like Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a nationwide tour to promote abortion rights, which she prefers to call "reproductive care" or "women's health care."

We're not doctors, but how is killing a viable fetus health care? It doesn't "cure" the woman of anything, and it's certainly not health care for the baby.

Just when we think we've heard it all, the ironically titled Journal of Medical Ethics publishes a piece asking if pregnancy is a disease. We thought pregnancy was just the body doing what it's supposed to do, but I guess we were wrong.

Is pregnancy a disease? A normative approach | Journal of Medical Ethics https://t.co/3hG9nok3ew — Brian D. Earp, Ph.D. (@briandavidearp) February 1, 2024

Anna Smajdor and Joona Räsänen of the University of Oslo, Norway, have published a piece arguing that yes, pregnancy can be considered a disease. Here's a portion of the abstract:

In this paper, we identify some key features of what makes something a disease, and consider whether these apply to pregnancy. We argue that there are some compelling grounds for regarding pregnancy as a disease. Like a disease, pregnancy affects the health of the pregnant person, causing a range of symptoms from discomfort to death. Like a disease, pregnancy can be treated medically. Like a disease, pregnancy is caused by a pathogen, an external organism invading the host’s body. Like a disease, the risk of getting pregnant can be reduced by using prophylactic measures. We address the question of whether the ‘normality’ of pregnancy, its current necessity for human survival, or the value often attached to it are reasons to reject the view that pregnancy is a disease.

No. Now you can delete this garbage. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024

Imaging thinking a normal human process is a disease. 🤡 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 1, 2024

Are you serious?



Like seriously, are you really trying to claim a natural biological process that is necessary for propagation of life… is a disease? — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) February 1, 2024

Is this a joke? — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) February 1, 2024

Short answer, no.



Long answer, no it's not. — Gent Lemann (@GentThePenguin) February 1, 2024

Nope. Didn't even have to read the journal entry. That was a really easy question to answer.



Next time reach out, I'll save you the time and hassle. — Steve Deason (@TLDWdeasoN) February 1, 2024

I've been working on an essay for a while entitled "Bioethics Has An Ethics Problem." Thank you for providing this supporting material. For some reason the field of bioethics seems to attract people who are morally unqualified for it. Not sure why. — Allen Pogue (@AllenPogue) February 1, 2024

It's probably being cast in this light in order to justify the medical case for abortions. I'm sure this angle will be used to propose legislation — Dylan Belmont (@HootsFromAbong) February 1, 2024

This cannot possibly be a real paper. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) February 1, 2024

This paper doesn’t even understand what pregnancy is I suppose. It is not a pathogen that is developing inside of the womb, it is a human being. This is also coincidentally how every other human comes to be so you must take that into account — Kai (@Kaiser72401) February 1, 2024

Is academia a form of mass hysteria? A normative approach. — 'StralianScarifier (@DruchiiDoctor) February 1, 2024

Pregnancy is not a disease and children aren’t parasitic. Stop trying to dehumanize children and suggest that women’s reproductive abilities are flawed. — Emma the II (@Nora_TheGreat1) February 1, 2024

What a great way to normalize abortion, dehumanize the pregnancy process and call a baby a disease. Science! Academia! — Researching Sales & Success (@matt_f_rogers) February 1, 2024

“You can run through an impressive list of disasters brought about by people with very high IQs.” - Thomas Sowell — Juan Delgado Crab King (@BurritoHunting) February 1, 2024

You may think you hate bioethicists enough but the truth is you don’t hate them nearly enough — StatistsHateUs (@StatistsHateUs) February 1, 2024

This is a real "study" published by a real journal.

As people have said above, people will do anything to dehumanize the unborn so there's no moral question about aborting them. It's just health care.

