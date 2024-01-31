President of El Salvador Dunks on Rep. Ilhan Omar

Joe Biden is Touting an Economic Victory While Americans Still Find Themselves Under...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 31, 2024
Judging from her recent comments, we thought that Rep. Ilhan Omar's allegiance was confined to Somalia. That's not true, though; she also likes to meddle in other countries, like El Salvador. Omar encouraged her colleagues in Congress to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinkin to do something about El Salvador's elections.

"The Salvadoran people deserve free and fair elections without fear of repression."

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

El Salvador’s democratically elected president Nayib Bukele won the 2019 election with a 54% majority.

Under his leadership El Salavdor’s murder rate has fallen 93% and he currently has a 91% approval rating amongst El Salvadorian citizens.

El Salvador Nayib Bukele responded personally to Omar:

So true.

We too would be worried if we had Omar's support. Obviously, we don't because we're Americans.

***

