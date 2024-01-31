President of El Salvador Dunks on Rep. Ilhan Omar

Judging from her recent comments, we thought that Rep. Ilhan Omar's allegiance was confined to Somalia. That's not true, though; she also likes to meddle in other countries, like El Salvador. Omar encouraged her colleagues in Congress to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinkin to do something about El Salvador's elections.
I led Members of Congress in sending a letter to @SecBlinken urging action on threats to democracy in El Salvador.— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 31, 2024
The State Dept must review its relationship with El Salvador and defend democratic values. The Salvadoran people deserve free and fair elections without fear of…
"The Salvadoran people deserve free and fair elections without fear of repression."
El Salvador’s democratically elected president Nayib Bukele won the 2019 election with a 54% majority.
Under his leadership El Salavdor’s murder rate has fallen 93% and he currently has a 91% approval rating amongst El Salvadorian citizens.
El Salvador Nayib Bukele responded personally to Omar:
We are HONORED to receive your attacks, just days before OUR election.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 31, 2024
I would be very worried if we had your support.
Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7V5a0AdpCV
Epic troll. Well done Nayib Bukele.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2024
No one likes Ilhan Omar.
Perfect response 🙌— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 31, 2024
If there's one thing that unites all hemispheres of Americas, it's dunking on Ilhan Omar.— David Pivtorak (@piv4law) January 31, 2024
So true.
Thank you for your leadership.— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 31, 2024
Ilhan Omar's obsession with meddling in other countries' affairs is truly astounding. Nayib Bukele has been a beacon of progress for El Salvador, and her attempts to interfere in their elections reek of hypocrisy. Ilhan, focus on the issues in your own backyard first.— Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) January 31, 2024
Boss move, Mr. Bukele. 👊— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 31, 2024
She's a cancer to our Republic and deserves all the scorn she receives.
She wants to make El Salvador as dangerous as DC again.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 31, 2024
she's lecturing THEM on "free and fair elections" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/1Sj3meBLLI— Carry (@boatgirl3) January 31, 2024
We too are very worried that she is an elected official in America. Go off king 👑— Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) January 31, 2024
This is humiliating. She’s sees what you’re doing is working and is terrified the voters here may go for it— Bugs Harriman (@SWCFellsPt) January 31, 2024
GOAT.— Nate (@ThisIsNateMori) January 31, 2024
We too would be worried if we had Omar's support. Obviously, we don't because we're Americans.
