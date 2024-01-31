Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Volz

We saw this tweet a couple of days ago but held off due to the "allegedly" component. Reduxx reported that Montana removed a teen from her home and sent her to Wyoming for gender-affirming care.

NBC Montana has weighed in and reports:

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte told The National Desk (TND) Monday state officials acted within their legal limitations by removing a child from parents who objected to their transitioning gender identity.

Montana Child and Family Services (CFS) officials took custody of the 14-year-old from parents Krista and Todd Kolstad this month, according to Reduxx. The teenager is reportedly a biological female and recently began to express suicidal thoughts.

While being treated at a hospital in August, doctors began using the child's preferred name and pronouns, which do not correspond with the child's biological sex, according to Reduxx. The parents reportedly opposed and noted allowing their child to undergo any form of gender transition, socially or medically, was a violation of their "values, morals, and ... religious beliefs."

Doctors reportedly later moved the 14-year-old to a specialized residential treatment facility in Wyoming despite the parents preferring a facility in Billings, Montana. Krista and Todd claim they were given no information as to their child’s well-being or treatment during that time, according to Reduxx.

So, basically, local news is getting its news from Reduxx as well. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte posted a thread that was deliberately vague but seemed to confirm the story:

So what we're hearing is that Gianforte signed legislation banning "gender-affirming care" for minors in Montana, and then had Childhood Protective Services take the child away from her family and ship her to Wyoming, where it's legal.


He didn't explain much in those eight tweets. He also hasn't called out Reduxx for posting fake news. The best he could do was say that sadly, some children don't grow up in happy, healthy homes with loving families. 

So Gianforte remained astonishingly vague but somehow felt compelled to address the situation publicly on social media after the Reduxx story came out.

NBC Montana reports:

In September, the 14-year-old was returned to Montana and placed in a group home, according to Reduxx. After four months, Krista and Todd [Kolstad] were reportedly notified that custody was being granted to CFS and the agency would be allowing the child's birth mother in Canada to ultimately assume care.

Again, this still falls under the "alleged" banner, but the fact that Gianforte posted about the case now seems odd.

***

