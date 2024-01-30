Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in Legs

'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 30, 2024
AngieArtist

House Republicans took a key step Tuesday in impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for dereliction of duty. Mayorkas said in a letter that the charges against him were "baseless" and "false." The House Homeland Security Committee advanced two articles of impeachment accusing him of refusing to follow immigration law and of breaching public trust.

The vote, of course, was along party lines, with Democrats calling the impeachment articles "bulls**t." Show us one thing Mayorkas has done to secure the border.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat, brought out a photo of the Donald Trump and MAGA plan for the border, featuring a moat with an alligator in it. 

Hell yes put spikes on the fence. And finish the fence.


We're sold. At least Trump has a plan. And Biden's plan is what? To let in 1.8 million illegal immigrants a year? We'll take the alligators.

***

