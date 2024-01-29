New Republic: MAGA Is Tanking Border Deal In Anticipation of 'Full-Blown Ethonationalist Savagery'

NowThis Presents the '15-Minute City' That Right-Wingers Call Tyrannical
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 29, 2024
Twitter

We thought Greg Sargent used to write a column for the Washington Post, but now he's writing for The New Republic, and he's got a hot take on why the GOP — sorry, Donald Trump and MAGA — are tanking the border deal that would allow 5,000 illegal immigrants into the country every day, or $1.8 million a year. Even though Trump is a private citizen, he's apparently been putting pressure on the Republicans to sink that Senate border compromise. It's such bad legislation that President Joe Biden says he'd sign it.

Sargent has a piece in The New Republic explaining why MAGA opposes this deal — Trump and MAGA want to keep the border crisis in the news this year because it's bad for Biden. It doesn't end there, though; Trump would use his second term to implement "full-blown ethnonationalist savagery."

"GOP Senator Reveals the Sick Truth About the Trump-MAGA Border Scam":

To see how, ask yourself this: Why would Trump and MAGA oppose granting the president, possibly including Trump himself, all these new resources and authorities?

True, the bill wouldn’t give them everything they want. It wouldn’t gut Biden’s parole programs. But those have little to do with border security in any case: They concern migrants who apply for entry to the United States from abroad, reducing their need to show up at the border (Republicans oppose this because it lets migrants into the country efficiently). The bill wouldn’t eliminate the release of migrants, but that would require enormous spending on detention that Congress will never pass anyway.

I think it’s no accident that Trump and MAGA are trying to sink this deal even as Trump and Miller are loudly advertising plans for an extraordinarily cruel and draconian second-term crackdown. This includes the mass removals of millions of undocumented immigrants settled here, commencing on Day One; and dramatically scaled-up “camps” to detain enormous numbers of asylum-seekers, who would be subject to appalling new limits that would go further than the GOP bill does. Trump is openly flaunting this agenda’s white nationalist aspirations.

We're right back to those cages Trump built to house brown children. Oh, wait, the Obama administration built those cages.

Of course, it all comes down to white nationalism.

It's a garbage bill that rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals a day, every day, forever. But it is "ethnonationalist savagery" to want America to be made up of American citizens.

***

