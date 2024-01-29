New Republic: MAGA Is Tanking Border Deal In Anticipation of 'Full-Blown Ethonationalist Savagery'

We thought Greg Sargent used to write a column for the Washington Post, but now he's writing for The New Republic, and he's got a hot take on why the GOP — sorry, Donald Trump and MAGA — are tanking the border deal that would allow 5,000 illegal immigrants into the country every day, or $1.8 million a year. Even though Trump is a private citizen, he's apparently been putting pressure on the Republicans to sink that Senate border compromise. It's such bad legislation that President Joe Biden says he'd sign it.

Sargent has a piece in The New Republic explaining why MAGA opposes this deal — Trump and MAGA want to keep the border crisis in the news this year because it's bad for Biden. It doesn't end there, though; Trump would use his second term to implement "full-blown ethnonationalist savagery."

Don't overlook this: It's no accident that Trump and MAGA are tanking the border deal at the same time that they're telegraphing plans for a second term organized around full blown ethnonationalist savagery.



A border deal threatens that project. 1/



Link:https://t.co/cl39xySy58 — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) January 29, 2024

"GOP Senator Reveals the Sick Truth About the Trump-MAGA Border Scam":

To see how, ask yourself this: Why would Trump and MAGA oppose granting the president, possibly including Trump himself, all these new resources and authorities? True, the bill wouldn’t give them everything they want. It wouldn’t gut Biden’s parole programs. But those have little to do with border security in any case: They concern migrants who apply for entry to the United States from abroad, reducing their need to show up at the border (Republicans oppose this because it lets migrants into the country efficiently). The bill wouldn’t eliminate the release of migrants, but that would require enormous spending on detention that Congress will never pass anyway. I think it’s no accident that Trump and MAGA are trying to sink this deal even as Trump and Miller are loudly advertising plans for an extraordinarily cruel and draconian second-term crackdown. This includes the mass removals of millions of undocumented immigrants settled here, commencing on Day One; and dramatically scaled-up “camps” to detain enormous numbers of asylum-seekers, who would be subject to appalling new limits that would go further than the GOP bill does. Trump is openly flaunting this agenda’s white nationalist aspirations.

We're right back to those cages Trump built to house brown children. Oh, wait, the Obama administration built those cages.

Of course, it all comes down to white nationalism.

Any border "deal" that allows 5,000 PER DAY, one million eight hundred twenty five thousand PER YEAR, has zero chance of passing.



Z.



E.



R.



O. — Me (@Keefer1958) January 29, 2024

Thrilled at a prospect of ethnonationalist savagery, whatever that means. Should be fun in a place as diverse as US. — Odoacer493 (@odoacer493) January 29, 2024

Lankford is as much a republican as Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney.



Hint: they're actually Democrats



That should be obvious because their proposal allows 1.825 million illegal immigrants into the country each year, just about 450% of a normal year before this Biden administration — Skittles & Lean (@joethomas238) January 29, 2024

LMFAO. Biden's Border is all on him.

Day one in office Biden-

Stopped border wall construction

Stopped Remain in Mexico requirement

Stated in 2019 that he wanted 3 MILLION illegals in the country. — JL Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) January 29, 2024

Narrative won’t work after three years of open border… — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 29, 2024

Kicking people out who came in in violation of federal law is not ethnonationalism. — Chaser P (@DaremoWakanna) January 29, 2024

So Biden created this problem and Trump is the reason it can’t be fixed??? Do people actually believe this crap? — James (@originaljamesjr) January 29, 2024

Biden can stop the border invasion right now. We have laws on the books to stop this nonsense.



Biden can also re-implement the EO's that Trump put in place.



GFY and you BS propaganda and lies. — WeThePeople (@people_wee) January 29, 2024

This is not a deal to stop illegal immigration. It is a bill to codify the practice of illegal immigration into law. This is a bill that would end the American experiment in 10 years, if it’s not already over. pic.twitter.com/pxhUyLVOs3 — Robot (@ChrisHofstette6) January 29, 2024

The border deal codifies illegal immigration.



The gaslighting isn’t working Greg. — Benjamin Roberts 🍊 (@bennoba) January 29, 2024

It's a garbage bill that rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals a day, every day, forever. But it is "ethnonationalist savagery" to want America to be made up of American citizens.

I saw Full Blown Ethnonationalist Savagery open for Pantera back in '93, helluva show. https://t.co/YzqVPQwPSG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 29, 2024

