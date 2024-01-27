High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting

Back in 2020, Professor Elizabeth Bartholet argued in the pages of Harvard Magazine for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling. She had a list of reasons, including saving children from white supremacy: "surveys of homeschoolers show that a majority of such families (by some estimates, up to 90 percent) are driven by conservative Christian beliefs, and seek to remove their children from mainstream culture. Bartholet notes that some of these parents are ‘extreme religious ideologues’ who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.”

The poor girl in this video was fortunate enough to attend public school, where she was able to rid herself of the influence of her conservative Catholic father who raised her and is probably going to pay her college tuition.

This is so sad… student at @LexRich5Schools slams her Conservative Christian parents at board meeting.



She warns against “book banning” and bashes Trump. She says she was inspired & influenced by her teachers.



Schools are indoctrinating students and turning kids against their… pic.twitter.com/FpQYTY0AtP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2024

We're assuming by "book banning" she means the removal of graphic sexually explicit material from school libraries. Why does she want porn in schools?

Very sad, a HS student was brainwashed to slam her own parents, just like Red Guard (I was a member) did during Mao's Cultural Revolution. Thank God, I did not publicly criticize my mom, but I did privately at home.



Warning: We are in the middle of American Cultural Revolution. https://t.co/PG0rTkYVcD — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) January 26, 2024

When I was fighting against Obama's common core as a mom, I found a socialist group called Justice Democrats recruiting their activists to become a teacher, teaching them how to win over kids, deal with parents, PTA & community, take over schools. We see the results today. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) January 26, 2024

I support her freedom of speech, but this is heartbreaking and I can't imagine what the dinner table was like that night. All she has done is replace one authority figure with another, but this time - she has elevated that authority figure to an "expert." Tip of the iceberg. — Joel (@JoelEveretMusic) January 26, 2024

That’s heartbreaking. These schools are turning kids against their parents. — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) January 27, 2024

Haven't you heard that parents are the enemy? The school districts have to hide that they're transitioning the child from its parents because who knows what the parents would do if they found out their child identified as trans. This is why TikTok influences have told kids that “parents need to stay the f**k out of classrooms" and teachers have posted to TikTok telling kids, "F**k your parents" if they don't accept you for who you are — "I'm your family now."

Since she is 18 and so independent, I'd let her fly on her own from here. — wink2572 (@wink2572) January 27, 2024

When she turns 18, they should escort her off their property. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 27, 2024

Marxism at work here — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) January 26, 2024

This is more evidence of child abųse in our schools and why parents would be wise to homeschool their kids.



Teachers are using public schools to brainwash kids with dangerous leftist ideology.



They know adults won’t buy their evil so they’re preying on impressionable kids. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2024

Wow! The teachers encouraged her to slam her father at a school board meeting? And she calls her father’s beliefs…dangerous? Dad, it’s time to take her phone, iPad, car, & every other entitlement she believes she deserves from you. Tell her to ask her teachers for them. — Kate c (@katec1956) January 26, 2024

Her parents: "Hi, honey, have a seat, your mother and I would like to discuss something important. College is on you." — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) January 26, 2024

She doesn’t realize the teachers that influenced her are actually predators. Sad. Her poor parents must be heartbroken that those monsters got to their children. — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) January 26, 2024

This is not an aberration. This girl is a display model of the planned outcome of modern government schools. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 26, 2024

This is why the teacher's unions are so opposed to school choice. They have a generation to indoctrinate and the place to find them away from their parents is in the classroom.

P.S. There are no book bans.

