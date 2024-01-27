Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...
Civil War Memes Are Dropping as Texas 'Defies' Supreme Court Order
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy...
Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in...
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't...
President Biden Says He'll Shut Down Border If Emergency Authority Bill Is Passed
Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing...
Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat...
US Defunds UNRWA After Staffers’ Involvement With October 7 Revealed
Energy Secretary Granholm Says She Never Heard Biden Say He Would End Fossil...
Why You Should Be ‘Never Biden:’ The Supreme Court Edition
Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play...

High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 27, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Back in 2020, Professor Elizabeth Bartholet argued in the pages of Harvard Magazine for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling. She had a list of reasons, including saving children from white supremacy: "surveys of homeschoolers show that a majority of such families (by some estimates, up to 90 percent) are driven by conservative Christian beliefs, and seek to remove their children from mainstream culture. Bartholet notes that some of these parents are ‘extreme religious ideologues’ who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.” 

Advertisement

The poor girl in this video was fortunate enough to attend public school, where she was able to rid herself of the influence of her conservative Catholic father who raised her and is probably going to pay her college tuition.

We're assuming by "book banning" she means the removal of graphic sexually explicit material from school libraries. Why does she want porn in schools?

Recommended

Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
Coucy
Advertisement

Haven't you heard that parents are the enemy? The school districts have to hide that they're transitioning the child from its parents because who knows what the parents would do if they found out their child identified as trans. This is why TikTok influences have told kids that “parents need to stay the f**k out of classrooms" and teachers have posted to TikTok telling kids, "F**k your parents" if they don't accept you for who you are — "I'm your family now."

Advertisement

This is why the teacher's unions are so opposed to school choice. They have a generation to indoctrinate and the place to find them away from their parents is in the classroom.

P.S. There are no book bans.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: BAN CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVE DONALD TRUMP SCHOOL BOARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
Coucy
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's Worst Presidents
Coucy
Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat They Changed It to 'True'
Doug P.
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Brett T.
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't Necessarily Love
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy Story'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work Coucy
Advertisement