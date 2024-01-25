Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand...
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds...
LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than...
Kari Lake Reveals Second Bribery Attempt
'Maybe Bidenomics Isn't So Bad': Here's Where to Send Charitable Donations for Laid...
Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on...
Alabama Inmate Set to be the First Man Executed Via Nitrogen Gas
Sit DOWN! Hillary Clinton Slams 'Election Deniers' Unless SHE (or any Dem) Does...
Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist

Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

While the Biden does everything in its power to keep Texas from enforcing its border, the Senate is passing around a bipartisan border deal that Rep. Matt Gaetz called "a nightmare."

Advertisement

Five thousand illegals a day adds up to over 1.8 million a year, forever.

"It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern Border, and it’s even harder when you’re pulling Senator Langford’s daggers out of your back," he continued.

Sen. Mitt Romney was asked about the border crisis by CNN and found it appalling that Donald Trump is going to use it against Joe Biden in his campaign.

"It's really appalling" to blame Biden for the border crisis. OK.

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yeah, we're not sure how Trump is influencing Congress or the Biden administration on the border crisis, other than calling it out.

Advertisement

Romney is the sole reason that the Democrats can run around saying Trump's second impeachment was "bipartisan."

The border crisis is entirely on Biden. There's nothing "appalling" about pointing that out.

"… and has instead mobilized CBP to act as a bussing and administrative service for mass illegal immigration."

Exactly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BORDER DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN MITT ROMNEY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Gordon K
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand On the Side of Freedom
justmindy
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott
Sam J.
LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work
Brett T.
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement