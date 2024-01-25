Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet

While the Biden does everything in its power to keep Texas from enforcing its border, the Senate is passing around a bipartisan border deal that Rep. Matt Gaetz called "a nightmare."

The Senate Amnesty Bill is a nightmare.



It gives legal status to illegal aliens who have gamed our system and broken our laws. It rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals EVERY DAY, forever.



It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern… pic.twitter.com/emBhzSfXVj — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 13, 2024

Five thousand illegals a day adds up to over 1.8 million a year, forever.

"It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern Border, and it’s even harder when you’re pulling Senator Langford’s daggers out of your back," he continued.

Sen. Mitt Romney was asked about the border crisis by CNN and found it appalling that Donald Trump is going to use it against Joe Biden in his campaign.

Mitt Romney: “I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump. And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn't want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is is really appalling." pic.twitter.com/L1LJex10JY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2024

"It's really appalling" to blame Biden for the border crisis. OK.

The idea that, absent Trump meddling, Congress would ‘solve’ the border problem is risible. https://t.co/M6iQtf3ODS — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 25, 2024

Would that be the same border that Trump wanted to build a wall along but Romney voted against? — Bob Lopez (@rplopez715) January 25, 2024

Without Trump, this would have been happening steadily since Obama opened our borders to minors. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 25, 2024

This man is an embarrassment to our nation. He makes Brutus look like a loyal fellow. — Secretariat (@ParkHillsPam) January 25, 2024

HOW DARE TRUMP SCUTTLE A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE SOLVED THE BORDER CRISIS BY OPENING THE BORDER AND GRANTING MASS AMNESTY AND WORK PERMITS, HARUMPH I SAY, HARUMPH, MAGA IS BLOCKING GOOD GOVERNANCE I SAY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 25, 2024

I am begging more people on the soft right to read bills and assume they are being lied to — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 25, 2024

This is literally what Mitt Romney was claiming, lol https://t.co/dcrxm0339Z — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 25, 2024

So - without weighing in on the bill itself, if we are stuck with the millions of illegals that Biden let into the country, are we going to keep them on government assistance as long as they're here, or allow them to work so we don't support them with our taxes? — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) January 25, 2024

"It wasn't that bad of a deal!" pic.twitter.com/ax7otckHis — Joseph Wargo, Mr. Action (@MrTPAction) January 25, 2024

Pretty sure Trump is not a congressman. — MBD (@michelledbush) January 25, 2024

Yeah, we're not sure how Trump is influencing Congress or the Biden administration on the border crisis, other than calling it out.

Mitt Romney is the biggest and worst RINO there is and he is not seeking a second term for he would lose in Utah after being the only Republican Senator to vote for the now known bogus impeachment of President Trump! History will not treat him kindly — Eddy (@PetitBrooke) January 25, 2024

Romney is the sole reason that the Democrats can run around saying Trump's second impeachment was "bipartisan."

The border crisis is entirely on Biden. There's nothing "appalling" about pointing that out.

Hearing Senators talk about immigration and the border is like living in the Twilight Zone.



BIDEN DOESNT NEED A BILL TO SOLVE THE BORDER CRISIS https://t.co/SagtOsBRdo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 25, 2024

Correct. The law enforcement authority is already on the books. In fact, it is absolutely disgusting that the executive branch has decided to simply avoid enforcing the law -- and has instead mobilized CBP to act as a bussing and administrative service for mass illegal… https://t.co/o57YQQVGwz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 25, 2024

"… and has instead mobilized CBP to act as a bussing and administrative service for mass illegal immigration."

Exactly.

