Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in...
Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Glenn Greenwald Asks If Liberal Journalists Will Ever Become Self-Aware
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe...
Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate...
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand...
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds...
LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...

ADL Urged Counterterrorism Unit to Investigate Chaya Raichik, Matt Walsh, and Christopher Rufo

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitchy

What is the purpose of the Anti-Defamation League, anyway? Can they not find any antisemitism in America to fight? Hamas sympathizers are marching in the streets and outside the White House every day, calling for a global intifada.

Advertisement

No, the ADL is the place you go to to learn that the "OK" symbol is a secret coded white supremacist message.

We've done reports over the last couple of days of two hit pieces NBC News has put together against "stochastic terrorist" Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok. She opposes porn in school libraries and airline DEI initiatives, which incite her followers to reportedly call in bomb threats routinely. 

Raichik also opposes "gender-affirming care" for minors, along with Matt Walsh and Christopher Rufo. An email shows that the ADL urged a counterterrorism unit to investigate the trio because of this.

Mary Margaret Olohan reports for The Daily Signal:

The ADL has historically focused on anti-semitism, but in recent years has directed heavy attention to hate and extremism. The ADL has described content pushing back against transgender ideology as both “dangerous” and “false,” claiming that this content inspires “real-world extremist activities, threats, and even violence.”

The email bears the subject line: “White Supremacist Fight Clubs, Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate.” It then paints a picture of the “extremist landscape:” threats of Islamic terrorism, an alleged rise in white supremacist crews encouraging violence, and “online amplifiers of LGBTQ+ Hate” promoting “false narratives, escalating harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals.”

This section on “LGBTQ+ Hate” describes content pushed by online actors “including the vilification of drag shows” and “baseless claims of ‘child grooming’ by LGBTQ+ people.” The ADL alleges that this content has “further endangered and isolated an already at-risk community,” noting that “these accusations and stances have also been adopted by right-wing media personalities and disseminated on mainstream platforms.”

That email bears remarkable similarities in both wording and structure to the ADL’s blog post on “Online Amplifiers of Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism” — a blog post that specifically names the viral “Libs of TikTok” social media account run by Chaya Raichik, the Gays Against Groomers social media account run by Jaimee Michell, the media company Blaze Media, Rufo, and Walsh.

Recommended

Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Gordon K
Advertisement

"The vilification of drag shows" — yeah, not wanting children to be exposed to them. Asking drag performers to keep their acts adults-only is "vilification."

The Boston Children's Hospital reportedly got a bomb threat after Libs of TikTok reposted videos scripted, shot, and posted online in public by the hospital's gender clinic.

Advertisement

Asking "What is a woman?" is terrorism. Not wanting doctors to remove the healthy breasts of teen girls is terrorism. Just saying it aloud is terrorism. The poor trans community — the target of "trans genocide." They're the most coddled group in America; everyone has to entertain their delusions or be sent for reeducation.

Come on, ADL.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MATT WALSH TERRORISM TRANSGENDER CHRISTOPHER RUFO LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists
Gordon K
Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in the News
Brett T.
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father
Coucy
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Gordon K
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott
Sam J.
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists Gordon K
Advertisement