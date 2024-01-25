ADL Urged Counterterrorism Unit to Investigate Chaya Raichik, Matt Walsh, and Christopher Rufo

What is the purpose of the Anti-Defamation League, anyway? Can they not find any antisemitism in America to fight? Hamas sympathizers are marching in the streets and outside the White House every day, calling for a global intifada.

Advertisement

No, the ADL is the place you go to to learn that the "OK" symbol is a secret coded white supremacist message.

We've done reports over the last couple of days of two hit pieces NBC News has put together against "stochastic terrorist" Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok. She opposes porn in school libraries and airline DEI initiatives, which incite her followers to reportedly call in bomb threats routinely.

Raichik also opposes "gender-affirming care" for minors, along with Matt Walsh and Christopher Rufo. An email shows that the ADL urged a counterterrorism unit to investigate the trio because of this.

HOLY SH*T. Newly unearthed email reveals the ADL urged a counterterrorism unit in Washington to investigate me, @MattWalshBlog, and @realchrisrufo for "anti-LGBTQ+ hate.”https://t.co/ZZLveiAJfk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2024

Mary Margaret Olohan reports for The Daily Signal:

The ADL has historically focused on anti-semitism, but in recent years has directed heavy attention to hate and extremism. The ADL has described content pushing back against transgender ideology as both “dangerous” and “false,” claiming that this content inspires “real-world extremist activities, threats, and even violence.” … The email bears the subject line: “White Supremacist Fight Clubs, Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate.” It then paints a picture of the “extremist landscape:” threats of Islamic terrorism, an alleged rise in white supremacist crews encouraging violence, and “online amplifiers of LGBTQ+ Hate” promoting “false narratives, escalating harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals.” This section on “LGBTQ+ Hate” describes content pushed by online actors “including the vilification of drag shows” and “baseless claims of ‘child grooming’ by LGBTQ+ people.” The ADL alleges that this content has “further endangered and isolated an already at-risk community,” noting that “these accusations and stances have also been adopted by right-wing media personalities and disseminated on mainstream platforms.” … That email bears remarkable similarities in both wording and structure to the ADL’s blog post on “Online Amplifiers of Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism” — a blog post that specifically names the viral “Libs of TikTok” social media account run by Chaya Raichik, the Gays Against Groomers social media account run by Jaimee Michell, the media company Blaze Media, Rufo, and Walsh.

"The vilification of drag shows" — yeah, not wanting children to be exposed to them. Asking drag performers to keep their acts adults-only is "vilification."

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2024

The @ADL is so lost from their original mission so nothing should surprise me. But this did. It’s just unbelievable — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2024

Saying men can't get pregnant is literal terrorism! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2024

The @ADL was essentially trying to get Matt Walsh, Chaya Raichik, and Chris Rudo swatted.



ADL chose a more nuanced approach by using the Federal Government but we’ve all seen how that can go horribly wrong fast.



Shame on the ADL of their heinous censorship tactics. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 24, 2024

You’re all terrorists now apparently. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 24, 2024

All you do is repost them saying things in their own words. Yet you’re the villain? — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) January 24, 2024

The Boston Children's Hospital reportedly got a bomb threat after Libs of TikTok reposted videos scripted, shot, and posted online in public by the hospital's gender clinic.

Advertisement

The people behind the ADL hate freedom of speech more than anything. They have been pushing for censorship and hate speech laws for over 70 years. — Divisive Content (@DivisiveContent) January 24, 2024

So the ADL seeks to weaponize the government against those with dissenting opinions 👀



I'm surprised. — Unbound Monkey (@UnboundMonkey) January 24, 2024

They are not hiding who they are anymore. — Suzanne Perich (@Perich_Suzanne) January 24, 2024

Asking "What is a woman?" is terrorism. Not wanting doctors to remove the healthy breasts of teen girls is terrorism. Just saying it aloud is terrorism. The poor trans community — the target of "trans genocide." They're the most coddled group in America; everyone has to entertain their delusions or be sent for reeducation.

Come on, ADL.

***