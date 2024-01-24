Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year of Hillary Clinton's Term

OK, you've heard about this, right? People are up in arms because Ryan Gosling got a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the billion-dollar "Barbie" movie, but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Academy. Full disclosure: This editor hasn't seen "Barbie," but apparently it's a bold feminist statement against the patriarchy, and it's been nominated for Best Picture. As we reported earlier, a desperate and bitter Hillary Clinton even weighed in and tried to get the hashtag #HillaryBarbie trending … you know, because it's all about her.

Greta & Margot,



While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.



You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

For the record, a female director was nominated … a director who made a better film. People have been asking which actresses and directors should have been bumped to make room for Robbie and Gerwig.

Bryan Behar had an interesting take on the whole situation:

Maybe this is an oversimplification, but Ryan Gosling being nominated, but not Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, perfectly explains to me why we aren’t in the 8th year of Hillary Clinton’s presidency. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 24, 2024

"Maybe this is an oversimplification."

Community Notes got in on the action:

Readers added context Greta Gerwig received an Oscar nomination for BARBIE for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Margot Robbie received an Oscar nomination for BARBIE for Best Picture

Again, this editor hasn't seen it yet, but … "Barbie"? Best Picture?

The amazing part is that it actually indicates that there were A LOT of great female performances last year and not as many great male performances, but this motherfucker is stupid and can't see progress right in front of his stupid face. https://t.co/JBHGXMD1Oo — RBe (@RBPundit) January 24, 2024

Yeah that’s definitely an over simplification — MaxedOutSolar🛠✨💰 (@maxedoutsolar) January 24, 2024

Maybe Greta and Margot should've gone to Wisconsin. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 24, 2024

I think Hillary is why we're not in the 8th year of a Hillary presidency. — The Occidental Jihadist (@Occidentaljihad) January 24, 2024

“Emotional eater.” You don’t say. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) January 24, 2024

✍️uh✍️oh✍️



Looks like 2024 is starting off strong for @ListComesForAll — Card Games on Icebergs 🐧 (@cardgamepenguin) January 24, 2024

Margot Robbie isn't one of the most hated people in the country as far as I know. I suppose she might not have campaigned effectively though — Anonymous Lefty Troll (@SomeLeftyTroll) January 24, 2024

Surely you understand why, right? Ryan is up against much softer competition for supporting male actor. Margot and Greta are in loaded fields. The bar to get the nomination for Ryan's category was just objectively lower. — Eric Drz (@eric_drz) January 24, 2024

Are we really still doing this? — Alex Eccleston Æ (@AventuraObscura) January 24, 2024

This is about acting performances not popularity of a woke movie and I'm as woke as they come having a trans-son and being a liberal progressive. Have you SEEN the other actresses perform in their movies? Go watch then we can have this convo about by Margot wasn't nom'd. — Steph - Jackie & Kennedy's bunny mom (@BTS_fiend) January 24, 2024

It was a strong year.

Yeah it just shows that if the Democrats wanted to win they needed to nominate Bernie. — Dino Kale (@Zebbart) January 24, 2024

Russian interference with the nomination process? — Dominic Seibert (@DomJSII) January 24, 2024

I could not care less about this. — Jim Beckert (@Jim_Beckert) January 24, 2024

A lot of people care about this — even the former Democratic nominee for president. Clinton was nominated, she just didn't win. And even she's comparing her situation.

