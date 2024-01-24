Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year of Hillary Clinton's Term

Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls'...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

OK, you've heard about this, right? People are up in arms because Ryan Gosling got a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the billion-dollar "Barbie" movie, but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Academy. Full disclosure: This editor hasn't seen "Barbie," but apparently it's a bold feminist statement against the patriarchy, and it's been nominated for Best Picture. As we reported earlier, a desperate and bitter Hillary Clinton even weighed in and tried to get the hashtag #HillaryBarbie trending … you know, because it's all about her.

For the record, a female director was nominated … a director who made a better film. People have been asking which actresses and directors should have been bumped to make room for Robbie and Gerwig.

Bryan Behar had an interesting take on the whole situation:

"Maybe this is an oversimplification."

Community Notes got in on the action:

Readers added context
Greta Gerwig received an Oscar nomination for BARBIE for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Margot Robbie received an Oscar nomination for BARBIE for Best Picture

Again, this editor hasn't seen it yet, but … "Barbie"? Best Picture?

It was a strong year.

A lot of people care about this — even the former Democratic nominee for president. Clinton was nominated, she just didn't win. And even she's comparing her situation.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
