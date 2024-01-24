Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team

The Biden administration is all-in on transgender rights, and President Joe Biden has said he'd veto any piece of legislation that reached his desk that would prohibit biological males from playing on girls' sports teams. They wouldn't be limited to just playing, though; they'd be sharing the locker room and showers.

So what's going on up in Canada? Rebel News reports that a 50-year-old biological male who identifies as a 15-year-old girl is on the all-girls swim team.

50 yr old male professor--identifying as a 15 yr old girl--is not only able to swim on a all-girls club swim team, but also change and shower with the 13-15 yr old girls🤯

📹⁦@RebelNewsOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/VLwf3Fxpmu — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 23, 2024

That dude knows he looks ridiculous hanging out with teen girls, right?

I'd pull my daughter off that team faster than you can say pervert. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 23, 2024

"Perversion in the pool"

He's not identifying as an adult woman, he's identifying as a YOUNG GIRL.



He's competing with and against young kids.



He's changing & showering w/girls who are just entering puberty.



Is he alone with these kids?

Where are the DADS?

📹@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/27D76eYT6x — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 23, 2024

Imagine if every parent & grandparent chased after the pretenders and asked these questions... pic.twitter.com/jlSTicjKAB — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 23, 2024

Where in the hell are their fathers?? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) January 23, 2024

This whole situation is vile, and the fact that we've allowed it to get to this point is just as putrid — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 (@Vox_Oculi) January 23, 2024

He's only "allowed" to shower with girls because the girls' idiot parents are allowing this to happen! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 23, 2024

We're still trying to get this right … you can not only "identify" as the opposite sex, but you can also identify as a teenager.

David Menzies reports for Rebel News:

There was perversity in the pool at the East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. This was the venue for the Trojan Cup swimming competition. And guess who dropped by for a dip in the pool? That would be none other than Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a., “Melody Wiseheart." We first got wind of Cepeda back in October when he competed at a swim meet in Markham, Ont. We were tipped off by concerned parents that this 50-year-old biological man prefers to compete with teenage girls, some as young as 13! And incredibly, everyone from the Barrie Trojans Swim Club to Swim Ontario to Swim Canada seems to be perfectly fine with this gender-bending grifter breaking the rules.

If only bigots oppose this, you’re welcome to call me one. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) January 24, 2024

This may be the most disgusting thing I've seen today. — Matthew Pezzone (@MatthewPezzone) January 23, 2024

He should be in prison along with the parents who let their girls shower with him. Enough — Hard No (@HardNo3476) January 23, 2024

Where are the feminists? No protests? No boycotts? They’re phony hypocrites. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) January 23, 2024

how is this real? — Vivek Girotra (@vivekgirotra) January 24, 2024

There’s no way this is real. — Dale Cooper, Illegal Tunnel Enjoyer (@Dbl_R_Diner) January 24, 2024

No way this is real💀 — SamOfAllTrades.eth (@_iamsammyD) January 24, 2024

WHY would the parents of these girls even let their daughters show up? — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) January 24, 2024

Exhibit A that there is no "trans genocide." — Justin Case (@JustinCaseUhOh) January 24, 2024

This cannot be real. No way. — Citadel Nova (@citadelnova) January 23, 2024

Rebel News says they watched "Melody" follow the other girls into the locker room, and that their presence at the facility was not welcome.

This is an obscenity. These people have gone stark raving mad. — Barbara Freitchie (@BarbFreitchie) January 24, 2024

Does he identify as a 50-year-old in the classroom and a 15-year-old in the pool? Does "she" have a driver's license, and if so, what are the name, age, and sex listed as?

