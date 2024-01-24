Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team

What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden administration is all-in on transgender rights, and President Joe Biden has said he'd veto any piece of legislation that reached his desk that would prohibit biological males from playing on girls' sports teams. They wouldn't be limited to just playing, though; they'd be sharing the locker room and showers.

So what's going on up in Canada? Rebel News reports that a 50-year-old biological male who identifies as a 15-year-old girl is on the all-girls swim team.

That dude knows he looks ridiculous hanging out with teen girls, right?

We're still trying to get this right … you can not only "identify" as the opposite sex, but you can also identify as a teenager.

David Menzies reports for Rebel News:

There was perversity in the pool at the East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., last weekend.

This was the venue for the Trojan Cup swimming competition. And guess who dropped by for a dip in the pool? That would be none other than Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a., “Melody Wiseheart."

We first got wind of Cepeda back in October when he competed at a swim meet in Markham, Ont. We were tipped off by concerned parents that this 50-year-old biological man prefers to compete with teenage girls, some as young as 13! And incredibly, everyone from the Barrie Trojans Swim Club to Swim Ontario to Swim Canada seems to be perfectly fine with this gender-bending grifter breaking the rules.

Rebel News says they watched "Melody" follow the other girls into the locker room, and that their presence at the facility was not welcome.

Does he identify as a 50-year-old in the classroom and a 15-year-old in the pool? Does "she" have a driver's license, and if so, what are the name, age, and sex listed as? 

***

