VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and Ukraine

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 23, 2024
NSA spokesman John Kirby had a tough day in the White House briefing room Tuesday. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked why they're making it easier to enter the country illegally. Kirby said they weren't, and why did Doocy think they were? "You guys sued to cut razor wire that was put in place by Texas officials," Doocy replied. We've seen video of the Biden administration using construction equipment to lift sections of razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under it.

That was a good question. Kirby was also asked a ridiculous question by Voice of America reporter Anita Powell. Does the administration do environmental impact assessments of flying aid to Israel and Ukraine? She cited "some environmental experts" who calculated the carbon emissions of the last 60 days of supply flights to Israel.

Anita Powell of taxpayer-funded Voice of America: “Just a quick question about whether the castration includes environmental impact assessments in calculating how to support allies like Israel and Ukraine, Just for reference. We interviewed some environmental experts, who estimated that in the last 60 days U.S. supply flights to Israel contributed to 133,000 metric tons of C02 emissions. It's a lot, right? So, is that part of the calculation that you make? And how do you balance your desire to protect the environment with your desire to protect your allies?”

John Kirby: “I know of no — and I'm happy to take this question. I know of no mathematical analysis that we're conducting at an agency level to — to judge the impact of using jet fuel, for instance, to fly support to Ukraine or — or get it into the region for Israel again. I'll take that question, but we're focused — rightly so — on making sure that our two partners have what they need to defend themselves, and that's really where the President's head is.”

We know where Powell's head is.

Is she working on a story about the environmental impact of supporting Israel and Ukraine? If so, why? No one cares.

What did she want to hear from Kirby? That the administration was going to stop flying aid to our allies? That it was going to use sailboats to transport military hardware overseas? Meanwhile, a thousand private jets just flew to Davos so the elite could talk about the masses living in pods and eating bugs.

We hope Israel's war against Hamas is emitting massive amounts of CO2 into the air.

