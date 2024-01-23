TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand

We've been doing posts about radio host Dana Loesch's run-ins with the TSA since 2012. She seems to be a security threat. She's now reporting that the brave TSA agents have confiscated her microphone stand. That's not cool — those things are pricey.

TSA is confiscating the mic stand I’ve flown with for a decade pic.twitter.com/3c441jD6pZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

This is @dfw airport. A mic stand I’ve flown with for ten years. @tsa is a joke. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

The dude on the right was cool, he was just taking orders, the one on the left is the jack wagon. And the rude, remedial broad not pictured. To clarify. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

The reason TSA gave for my mic stand: “You could use it as a weapon.”

Uh, have you seen the four inch stilettos in my bag, Lunchbox?



Side note: Not all agents are bad, I’ve met with some really cool ones — but the dude & broad I just dealt w at DFW are on a power trip. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

Same as when TSA confiscated my pen leaving Vegas — “it’s bullet shaped.” Kid you not. “So is the tampon in my purse, Slick” was my reply. Asinine. TSA is a joke. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

Illegal immigrants can fly without ID but I can’t fly with a damn mic stand. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

. @tsa won’t issue me a reciept for the $200 mic stand they stole from me. This is the same @tsa that five years ago almost confiscated my son’s plastic protractor because they said it looked dangerous. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2024

The TSA really is useless. A couple of years ago, they posted — on purpose — a photo of all of the liquid contained they'd confiscated.

Display of oversized liquids, gels and aerosols that travelers had in their carry-on bags at the ⁦@SyracuseAirport⁩ @TSA Checkpoint in a 3-day span. The limit for liquids through a checkpoint is 3.4 oz. pic.twitter.com/Fan95TLrLy — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) June 22, 2022

Thank goodness the got that peanut butter before it got on the plane.

Assault mic stand? — @amuse (@amuse) January 23, 2024

Nobody needs a fully automatic mic stand. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 23, 2024

This is one of the most important government agencies. Best not to question them, they are totally competent. — Jordan (@ILikeItSo_What) January 23, 2024

They'll let you go anywhere you want without an ID though if you broke the law entering the country. — Luke van Loenen (@luke_sw2) January 23, 2024

As we reported, illegal immigrants can opt out of having their photo taken by the TSA.

Fun fact TSA still hasn't ever stopped one bombing — NoQuarter🔥🫠 (@ColtLee21659774) January 23, 2024

Was it even loaded? — Carlos (@CarlosT_FL) January 23, 2024

Try getting that mic stand across the southern border — kjobe 🏍 (@kjobe1) January 23, 2024

Is it a boom mic? You can’t bring anything that goes boom. — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) January 23, 2024

It was never about safety. It's always been about control. — Kid Neutron (@tweetneutron) January 23, 2024

"It could be used as a weapon." Loesch could be a terrorist pretending to be a radio host so she could bring her weapon on the plane.

