TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

We've been doing posts about radio host Dana Loesch's run-ins with the TSA since 2012. She seems to be a security threat. She's now reporting that the brave TSA agents have confiscated her microphone stand. That's not cool — those things are pricey.

The TSA really is useless. A couple of years ago, they posted — on purpose — a photo of all of the liquid contained they'd confiscated.

Thank goodness the got that peanut butter before it got on the plane.

As we reported, illegal immigrants can opt out of having their photo taken by the TSA.

"It could be used as a weapon." Loesch could be a terrorist pretending to be a radio host so she could bring her weapon on the plane.

***

