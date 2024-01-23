John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to 'Trump's in Trouble'

Unexpectedly!

As soon as it was clear that Donald Trump was going to be the 2024 Republican nominee, the media jumped in to convince us that Trump was in big trouble. As Politico reported earlier Tuesday, Trump "is bleeding moderate support."

Trump is bleeding moderate support. It could cost him the 2024 election. https://t.co/1hKwFJxbKb — POLITICO (@politico) January 23, 2024

Politico wants it to cost him the election. Nikki Haley could appeal to moderates as well as Democrats, but a lot of Republicans would sit at home on Election Day.

The immediate shift in coverage regarding Trump’s general election chances as soon as DeSantis dropped out is really something. https://t.co/jKGuCx5vSt — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 23, 2024

They couldn't even wait a week to at least pretend they weren't doing this on purpose... — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) January 23, 2024

No, not so much, but cope is a strong drug. — L0PHT (@l0_pht) January 23, 2024

All they are doing is creating a sense that everybody needs to vote. I don't think they will like the outcome if conservatives come out of the woodwork this election — NM (@NonameMcgeehee) January 23, 2024

Ace presidential debate moderator John Harwood also weighed in on the "massive analytic shift" from Joe Biden being in trouble to Trump being in trouble.

Republican Voters Against Trump Part 2: This time there’s more of us. https://t.co/3Yd67uNc87 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 23, 2024

we're in early stages of massive analytic shift from "Biden's in big trouble" to "Trump's in big trouble" https://t.co/yp3FboUBFu — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 23, 2024

Biden's approval numbers are still at the lowest point of his administration.

Is the "Analytic Shift" in the room with us now? — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 23, 2024

Biden is still in big trouble. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 23, 2024

Fun to see y’all craft the narrative in real time. — Dumpster 13 (@dee_dempster) January 23, 2024

Weird that this news is coming out as soon as Desantis drops out. Weird. — MjMisc (@MjMisc18) January 23, 2024

You’re late stage TDS — TC Massachusetts (@MassachusettsTc) January 23, 2024

Are you trying to form a narrative, or report the news? — John (@Uhlawyer) January 23, 2024

You know we see you right? — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) January 23, 2024

Plus “walls closing in” right clown? — FinTech Guy (@BeemerGuyM5) January 23, 2024

Harwood has not been well for a very long time — America First 🇺🇸 (@impactusa8) January 23, 2024

Biden's still in big trouble. He's not getting any younger, the border is wide open, and it's just possible that "81 million" people won't turn out to the polls this time around.

