Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Canadian Federal Court Rules Justin Trudeau Broke the Law in Implementing 'Emergencies Act...
The Adventures of Governor Gretchen and the Talking Potato
Gov. Greg Abbott Reports the Texas National Guard Continues to Hold the Line
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not...
Los Angeles Times Employees Beginning to Be Laid Off
Hamas Rejects Offer of Two-Month Ceasefire in Exchange for All Hostages
'You Mean He Might Start Acting Like Biden!' Maddow Goes Off the Deep...
X CEO Linda Yaccarino's Comments About Combatting Hate Speech Sets Off SERIOUS Red...
Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's...
What Do Joy Reid, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Kamala Harris Have in Common?
Councilman Josh McBroom Telling Rich, White Lefties to Put Up or Shut Up...

John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to 'Trump's in Trouble'

Brett T.  |  7:40 PM on January 23, 2024
Townhall Media

Unexpectedly!

As soon as it was clear that Donald Trump was going to be the 2024 Republican nominee, the media jumped in to convince us that Trump was in big trouble. As Politico reported earlier Tuesday, Trump "is bleeding moderate support."

Advertisement

Politico wants it to cost him the election. Nikki Haley could appeal to moderates as well as Democrats, but a lot of Republicans would sit at home on Election Day.

Ace presidential debate moderator John Harwood also weighed in on the "massive analytic shift" from Joe Biden being in trouble to Trump being in trouble.

Biden's approval numbers are still at the lowest point of his administration.

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Advertisement

Biden's still in big trouble. He's not getting any younger, the border is wide open, and it's just possible that "81 million" people won't turn out to the polls this time around.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN JOHN HARWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'
Coucy
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Brett T.
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
Twitchy Staff
Canadian Federal Court Rules Justin Trudeau Broke the Law in Implementing 'Emergencies Act' for Covid
Coucy
The Adventures of Governor Gretchen and the Talking Potato
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece Brett T.
Advertisement