Report: January 6 Select Committee Deleted 117 Encrypted Files Before GOP Took Over

We'd thought we'd heard this story before, and we sort of have: It's not the first time that Rep. Barry Loudermilk has accused the January 6 select committee of withholding or deleting information that was supposed to be turned over. Last August, Loudermilk alleged the committee didn't adequately preserve documents, data, and video depositions.

There's no love lost between Loudermilk and the January 6 committee, which released footage of Loudermilk leading a group on a tour of the Capitol on January 5, with members of the group taking pictures of decorative lighting sconces. The suggestion being, of course, that Loudermilk let insurrectionists case the joint.

Loudermilk claims the January 6 committee deleted more than 100 encrypted files just days before Republicans took the House majority.

JUST IN: The House January 6 Committee deleted 100+ encrypted files just days before Republicans gained the majority according to Fox News. Republican representative Barry Loudermilk, who is leading an investigation into the security failures of J6, was supposed to receive four terabytes of archived data. He only received two according to Fox sources. According to a forensic team, 117 files were deleted and encrypted on January 1, 2023, just days before Loudermilk was supposed to receive all files. “As you acknowledged in your July 7, 2023 letter, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol did not archive all Committee records as required by House Rules,” Loudermilk wrote to former chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D). "You wrote that you sent specific transcribed interviews and depositions to the White House and Department of Homeland Security but did not archive them with the Clerk of the House.” The video below shows Jacob Chansley telling protestors to “go home” and to be respectful on J6.

We'd already heard that the committee's depositions had gone missing.

My question is: Why are we just finding out about this? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024

They don't want us to see how they manipulated the footage, cherry picked the data, and ignored exculpatory evidence. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 22, 2024

One of the committee's tasks was to investigate security failures on January 6, but the group heading up that research was bumped in favor of making the insurrection case against President Donald Trump.

Destroying evidence is a crime. If any of us did this we’d be in jail.



But because the US Government does it nothing happens.



This miscarriage of justice can’t stand if we’re ever supposed to have confidence in our leaders again.



The J6 committee needs legal punishment. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2024

I thought it was a crime to destroy government records — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 22, 2024

Have we reached the point where @AdamKinzinger should be locked up?



It looks like he violated a Congressional Process way more than the J6 folks ever did. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) January 22, 2024

Adam Kinzinger was selling autographed copies of the January 6 committee report on his website.

Whoever deleted these files needs to be identified and prosecuted — Bradley Productions (@productions86) January 22, 2024

Do "We the People" have recourse to hire a special counsel to investigate and hold these ELECTED OFFICIALS accountable for their actions. I'm not talking about the ballot box I'm talking about prison for anyone that destroyed ANY official records. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) January 22, 2024

That’s conspiracy to withhold evidence from the American people. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) January 22, 2024

Not a single person should be prosecuted without all of the evidence. 2 TB is 2000 GB worth of video. — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) January 22, 2024

After we release all of the political prisoners from January 6, we need to arrest the January 6 committee. They should have a fair trial for insurrection. And then be barred from ever holding office again. — Eric M. Wohlwend (@ericmwohlwend) January 22, 2024

I believe serious crime has indeed occurred… deception, coverups, destroying records generated with taxpayer dollars… — dale (@dale37844138) January 22, 2024

I would like to know whose log in credentials were used to encrypt and delete the files. — Teri🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TeriTMarkley) January 22, 2024

Destroying evidence is shameful and dishonest. It’s also a crime.



But our government does this and nothing happens.



And our leaders expect us to trust them? — The.West.Coast.Republican (@west_republican) January 22, 2024

It would be nice if Loudermilk could get some backup from his colleagues in the Republican Party so something could be done about this.

