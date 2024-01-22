Report: January 6 Select Committee Deleted 117 Encrypted Files Before GOP Took Over

Leftists Have a TOTALLY Normal Reaction to Chaya Raichik Posting a Picture of...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 22, 2024
Twitter

We'd thought we'd heard this story before, and we sort of have: It's not the first time that Rep. Barry Loudermilk has accused the January 6 select committee of withholding or deleting information that was supposed to be turned over. Last August, Loudermilk alleged the committee didn't adequately preserve documents, data, and video depositions.

There's no love lost between Loudermilk and the January 6 committee, which released footage of Loudermilk leading a group on a tour of the Capitol on January 5, with members of the group taking pictures of decorative lighting sconces. The suggestion being, of course, that Loudermilk let insurrectionists case the joint.

Loudermilk claims the January 6 committee deleted more than 100 encrypted files just days before Republicans took the House majority.

JUST IN: The House January 6 Committee deleted 100+ encrypted files just days before Republicans gained the majority according to Fox News.

Republican representative Barry Loudermilk, who is leading an investigation into the security failures of J6, was supposed to receive four terabytes of archived data.

He only received two according to Fox sources.

According to a forensic team, 117 files were deleted and encrypted on January 1, 2023, just days before Loudermilk was supposed to receive all files.

“As you acknowledged in your July 7, 2023 letter, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol did not archive all Committee records as required by House Rules,” Loudermilk wrote to former chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D).

"You wrote that you sent specific transcribed interviews and depositions to the White House and Department of Homeland Security but did not archive them with the Clerk of the House.”

The video below shows Jacob Chansley telling protestors to “go home” and to be respectful on J6.

We'd already heard that the committee's depositions had gone missing.

One of the committee's tasks was to investigate security failures on January 6, but the group heading up that research was bumped in favor of making the insurrection case against President Donald Trump.

Adam Kinzinger was selling autographed copies of the January 6 committee report on his website.

It would be nice if Loudermilk could get some backup from his colleagues in the Republican Party so something could be done about this.

***

