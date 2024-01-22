Brit Hume Nails the Moment That Donald Trump Clinched the Nomination

As you all know, Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race Sunday and endorsed Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy has also dropped out and endorsed Trump. That leaves Nikki Haley, who seems to be trying really hard to win some Democrats over to her side.

DeSantis and Trump were pretty close in the polls last year, but Brit Hume nails the moment that Trump clinched the nomination: His first indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

DeSantis thought GOP voters would favor a candidate with policies consistent with Trump's but without the baggage. A year ago, it was a reasonable proposition given the polling at the time. But the absurd Bragg indictment triggered GOP revulsion and Trump was the beneficiary. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2024

The Bragg charges were followed by others more credible, but Bragg's had put a stain on the whole project. The loss of faith in our legal establishment is so deep that efforts to prosecute Trump ended up helping him politically. Congratulations messrs Comey, Mueller, Weissmann,… — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2024

"Congratulations messrs Comey, Mueller, Weissmann, Bragg, Garland et al."





This editor was a DeSantis supporter who'll now be voting for Trump a third time, and he'll admit that that was part of DeSantis' appeal — a lot of the same policies as Trump, but without the legal baggage. A new poll shows, however, that even convictions aren't going to hurt trump:

If Trump is convicted of crimes related to his handling of classified pres. documents, who would you vote for president?



Trump: 53% (+6)

Biden: 47%

—

If Trump is convicted by a jury for RICO in trying to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia, who would you vote for… https://t.co/906N7w10Rq pic.twitter.com/bQOyPlurLW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 22, 2024

Good luck convicting Trump of inciting the Capitol riots. Congress already tried impeaching him for it, using bogus claims like Capitol Police officers being bludgeoned to death with fire extinguishers.

Spot on. That said I’m not sad to have my governor back keeping Florida sane. — James Gerbino (@WereChihuahua) January 22, 2024

I honestly think a good chunk of Trump supporters are looking forward to the revenge tour. No human being could be treated so bad and not want to go after their enemies. #cantwait — SPG (@PudgeFisk27) January 21, 2024

We've heard a second Trump term being called a "revenge presidency," and that just makes us want to vote for him more.

90% of the "baggage" was manufactured by the democrats, and the more it happened, the easier it became for people to see right thru it. — SwissArmyTenor (@SwissArmyTenor) January 21, 2024

The indictments were to serve 2 purposes. Get Trump the nomination, and drive independents away from Trump. GOP and its voters obliged. No party in US history has been blessed with so stupid an opposition and the Democrats. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) January 21, 2024

We thought the indictments were a fast track to putting Trump in prison before November. But then again, it could have been a Democrat trap.

Trump didn't do anything to get saddled with "baggage." It's all a farce. — MDFrease (@mdfrease) January 22, 2024

And then we see prosecutors like Fani Willis being investigated for corruption and it makes the whole thing an even bigger joke.

