Brit Hume Nails the Moment That Donald Trump Clinched the Nomination

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As you all know, Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race Sunday and endorsed Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy has also dropped out and endorsed Trump. That leaves Nikki Haley, who seems to be trying really hard to win some Democrats over to her side.

DeSantis and Trump were pretty close in the polls last year, but Brit Hume nails the moment that Trump clinched the nomination: His first indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Congratulations messrs Comey, Mueller, Weissmann, Bragg, Garland et al."


This editor was a DeSantis supporter who'll now be voting for Trump a third time, and he'll admit that that was part of DeSantis' appeal — a lot of the same policies as Trump, but without the legal baggage. A new poll shows, however, that even convictions aren't going to hurt trump:

If Trump is convicted of crimes related to his handling of classified pres. documents, who would you vote for president? Trump: 53% (+6) Biden: 47% — 

If Trump is convicted by a jury for RICO in trying to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia, who would you vote for president? Trump: 51% (+2) Biden: 49% — 

If Trump is convicted for inciting the capital riots of January 6th, who would you vote for President? Biden: 52%(+4) Trump: 48%

Good luck convicting Trump of inciting the Capitol riots. Congress already tried impeaching him for it, using bogus claims like Capitol Police officers being bludgeoned to death with fire extinguishers.

We've heard a second Trump term being called a "revenge presidency," and that just makes us want to vote for him more.

We thought the indictments were a fast track to putting Trump in prison before November. But then again, it could have been a Democrat trap.

And then we see prosecutors like Fani Willis being investigated for corruption and it makes the whole thing an even bigger joke.

BRIT HUME DONALD TRUMP

