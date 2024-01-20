Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'

Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas. President Biden has ordered airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen and gave an update on how things are going:

Advertisement

Reporter: “Are the air strikes in Yemen working?”



Biden: “Well, when you say ‘working’ are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes,”



I’ve never seen a Presidents’ foreign policy failings so perfectly captured in a single answer before. — Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) January 19, 2024

One X account thought that a photo of airstrikes during Operation Desert Storm might dissuade the Houthis from pushing buttons:

Example of US air superiority from Operation Desert Storm



The Houthis would benefit from not pushing buttons pic.twitter.com/UH6L6l0xKO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 18, 2024

That post triggered a progressive Socialist Democrat, who declared the scene a war crime.

This is an example of an American war crime committed against fleeing civilians, lil bro https://t.co/QWSIYyvUJf — Kuba 🇵🇸🇵🇱🌹 (@anietotylkoja) January 19, 2024

Community Notes time!

There is no evidence that civilians were caught up in the Highway of Death. The targets of the air strikes were Iraqi combatants who were ousted from Kuwait which they had invaded.

"Fleeing civilians."

Just remember that the Palestinians were trying to run away from Kuwait because they had collaborated with Saddam Hussain in an orgy of rape and murder. Sound familiar? They got what they deserved. Celebrate the Highway of Death. https://t.co/4pdjIAggyV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 20, 2024

A fleeing army being destroyed in a rout is pretty much how every decisive battle ended for several thousand years. https://t.co/uxcc2PvptP — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) January 20, 2024

Those were Iraqi occupiers of Kuwait. — Grand Master Ganyo 🇧🇴🇪🇸🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@santinomics) January 19, 2024

This was a military convoy, which was full of stolen Kuwaiti property. Your assertion is intentionally misleading and untrue. — Shannon R (@Shannon32308146) January 19, 2024

You have to surrender or be physically incapable of fighting to be protected. Any attempt to escape automatically voids this protection, not that they would have had it anyway due to the fact that they were not surrendering. — A Mithra Is Fine Too (@Mithra_Is_Fine) January 19, 2024

Every time someone with this 🇵🇸 in their profile, you can expect and idiotic and/or a lying post.



Never fails. — Лёня (Ph.D) (@ethics13) January 20, 2024

You had genuinely never heard of this event before, had you? — Joel Wasserman (@joelw_762) January 19, 2024

They were just making sure the decolonization of Kuwait was complete, lil bro — Jake But With Hot Cocoa ☕️🔆🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@Data_Jake19) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

The Iraqi Republican Guard’s 1st Armored Division ‘Hammurabi’, famous civilians — valueaddednull 🌽 (@notistotny) January 19, 2024

The only thing civilian about that convoy was the stolen Kuwaiti civilian goods they were trying to take with them back to Iraq. — West Bestern 🛡️ (@western_bester) January 19, 2024

There were zero civilian casualties in this attack. — Yosarian2 (@YosarianTwo) January 20, 2024

That was the Iraqi army, which had invaded Kuwait unprovoked. This is an example of America giving war criminals a Dante-esque apprasial of the justice they deserve — Orange Juche (@OrangeJuche) January 19, 2024

How does it feel to be so wrong. — Brad B. (@AFBaylorBear) January 20, 2024

Since when do civilians drive T-55 main battle tanks? pic.twitter.com/xLOU3WqI36 — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) January 20, 2024

Damn, what were all those Iraqi civilians doing in Kuwait? — Orindge 🔰🏗️ (@UrbanistOrange) January 19, 2024

“Fleeing civilians” they were retreating Iraqi soldiers who commandeered civilian vehicles because the US had destroyed most of Iraqs military vehicles.



The US was even initially escorting them out, but then they started firing on American helicopters, thus… this picture. — Lewis Hussey (@LewisHussey1) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

The stunning levels of confidence while being so wrong. Just wow — eMan 🇺🇸 (@e_man_boo) January 19, 2024

We agree with the original post — the Houthis ought to reconsider their attacks. "Genocide" Joe Biden says the U.S. is going ahead with airstrikes.

***