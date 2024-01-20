Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs...
Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack
Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is...
The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Pictur...
The Hill Looks at How Joe Biden Balances His Catholicism With Hot-Button Issues
Flashback Video Shows DA Fani Willis Prohibiting Inappropriate Contact With Employees
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's...
Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitte...
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom...
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan
Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb...
That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California...
Trans-Insanity Continues: Man Dressed in Womanface Win's Ladies' Golf Tournament in Florid...
The People Have Spoken and We Apologize to Elon But ... We Will...

Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File

Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas. President Biden has ordered airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen and gave an update on how things are going:

Advertisement

One X account thought that a photo of airstrikes during Operation Desert Storm might dissuade the Houthis from pushing buttons:

That post triggered a progressive Socialist Democrat, who declared the scene a war crime.

Community Notes time!

There is no evidence that civilians were caught up in the Highway of Death. The targets of the air strikes were Iraqi combatants who were ousted from Kuwait which they had invaded.

"Fleeing civilians."

Recommended

Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

We agree with the original post — the Houthis ought to reconsider their attacks. "Genocide" Joe Biden says the U.S. is going ahead with airstrikes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: IRAQ YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers
justmindy
Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack
Brett T.
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb Mystery Update)
Doug P.
The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Picture Ever
justmindy
The Hill Looks at How Joe Biden Balances His Catholicism With Hot-Button Issues
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers justmindy
Advertisement