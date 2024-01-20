MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's Riots

Democrats recently celebrated the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol — we're surprised it's not a national holiday yet, being as big a threat to the United States as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. President Joe Biden delivered his remarks in Valley Forge a day early because of the weather, and Biden claimed that he and his wife Jill attended the funerals of the police officers who died in the insurrection.

The thing is, no police officers died as a result of the "insurrection." The New York Times published a piece reporting that a Capitol Police officer had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher — which the Times later recanted and which the Democrats included in their impeachment articles against President Donald Trump anyway.

As we reported earlier, Sen. Tim Scott, himself a former presidential candidate, endorsed Trump. Scott said that we need a president who will restore law and order, which led MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to bring up the four cops who died during Trump's riots.

4 cops are dead because of Trump’s riots. Ask their widows and children if Trump was a law and order president. https://t.co/4k26dVIpdq — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 20, 2024

Four?

This is a lie (@CommunityNotes). Not one cop died on or as a direct result from Jan 6th.



Joe knows that he’s lying. Which raises the question of WHY he’s lying… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 20, 2024

You'd think the January 6 select committee would have the death of these officers caught on the tens of thousands of hours of video footage they edited down.

You are a disgusting scumbag, Joe.



Other than this being a lie (@CommunityNotes), the grotesque irony is that it is you who is shamelessly exploiting the wives and children for your own political profit.



Also, quite ironic to say for someone who had a young intern mysteriously… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 20, 2024

"Also, quite ironic to say for someone who had a young intern mysteriously die in his office from a head injury."

If everything was bad as the media always claims it is with Trump, they wouldn't constantly have to lie about him — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 20, 2024

That's a flat out lie. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) January 20, 2024

Propaganda Joe lies about everything. This is another lie. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 20, 2024

Not a single officer was killed on January 6. But plenty of people died during BLM riots, which the media were all too happy to facilitate. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 20, 2024

Disingenuous at best. Propaganda — DAVID MORNINGSTAR (@Just_Dave683) January 20, 2024

Which cops? You have secret information no one else has? — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) January 20, 2024

Which cops?

Three years later and I still can't get a factual answer to this question. — Gud Trouble (@GudTroubl2) January 20, 2024

Bring back the days when journalists were honest and reported the facts only. — ArmyBrat68 (@ArmyBrat682) January 20, 2024

I can't believe you're gonna go there given your own history. You have zero self-awareness. — Bev Cross (@BevCross1) January 20, 2024

Trump even tweeted this on January 6:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

It's a disgrace that we have a president who is either lying or honestly doesn't know that no police officers died as a result of January 6. Scarborough repeating it is disinformation. We guess all of the fact-checkers are off because it's Saturday.

These are the "journalists" who are supposed to keep us safe from disinformation.

