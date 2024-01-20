MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's Riots

Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitte...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Democrats recently celebrated the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol — we're surprised it's not a national holiday yet, being as big a threat to the United States as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. President Joe Biden delivered his remarks in Valley Forge a day early because of the weather, and Biden claimed that he and his wife Jill attended the funerals of the police officers who died in the insurrection.

Advertisement

The thing is, no police officers died as a result of the "insurrection." The New York Times published a piece reporting that a Capitol Police officer had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher — which the Times later recanted and which the Democrats included in their impeachment articles against President Donald Trump anyway.

As we reported earlier, Sen. Tim Scott, himself a former presidential candidate, endorsed Trump. Scott said that we need a president who will restore law and order, which led MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to bring up the four cops who died during Trump's riots.

Four?

You'd think the January 6 select committee would have the death of these officers caught on the tens of thousands of hours of video footage they edited down.

"Also, quite ironic to say for someone who had a young intern mysteriously die in his office from a head injury."

Trump even tweeted this on January 6:

Advertisement

It's a disgrace that we have a president who is either lying or honestly doesn't know that no police officers died as a result of January 6. Scarborough repeating it is disinformation. We guess all of the fact-checkers are off because it's Saturday.

These are the "journalists" who are supposed to keep us safe from disinformation.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CAPITOL POLICE JOE SCARBOROUGH JANUARY 6

