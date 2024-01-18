Jonathan Chait Recalls the Ecstasy of Joe Biden's Election

We prefer to remember the night Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Clinton supporters were literally on the floor of the Javits Center sobbing … some even said they ran to the restrooms to vomit. There were some great photos taken that night.

Jonathan Chait prefers to remember the "ecstasy" of Joe Biden's election, when we all danced in the streets.

Chait writes:

We danced in the streets when Joe Biden was elected. Do you remember? American cities staged the greatest spontaneous outpouring of joy since V-J Day with cars honking and strangers high-fiving one another on an unusually warm November weekend. When I ventured down to Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on a Sunday night, a day and a half after the election had been called, the street party was still going. That was just three years ago.

Actually, we remember Antifa — which Biden insists is an "idea" — destroying Portland and carrying banners saying, “We are ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge.”

But Chait is worried that people are forgetting the ecstasy, probably every time they fill their tanks or go grocery shopping.

Despite countless op-eds and campaign ads warning of the threat that a second Trump term poses to the democratic order, the imperative to keep Trump out of the Oval Office has become tiresome. The signs of that exhaustion are everywhere in our politics today. It may be the most dominant attribute of our national mood.

That's normal, says Chait; "Exhaustion is a natural by-product of anti-authoritarian politics."

What?

I thought this had to be sarcastic, but it's not pic.twitter.com/qh3q9Qjs2X — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2024

I remember some people in cities like DC dancing and celebrating in the streets when the 2020 election got called for Biden, but could that have possibly been the biggest outpouring of public joy since the end of World War II?? — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2024

I remember it like it was yesterday pic.twitter.com/zgOcrX9rDr — Scott Lee (@OnClose) January 17, 2024

Reaching levels of cringe science didn’t think was even possible. — Steven woolery (@Stevenwoolery) January 17, 2024

They've whitewashed the actual events of 2020-2022 in their memories — John (@jah_be_irie80) January 17, 2024

There were definitely people celebrating in the streets of New York City when they heard it officially called by news outlets.



But yeah, saying you have to go back to V-J day is stupid.



Virtually every professional sporting event has a larger spontaneous outpouring of joy. — Mike Peters (@Mike_Peters_LGM) January 17, 2024

Is WWII the only political cultural reference point we have in the general lexicon? "Worse than Pearl Harbor" and "He is the new Hitler" Seem like two other callouts that are thrown around on a daily basis. — Jordan (@ILikeItSo_What) January 17, 2024

Sen. Chuck Schumer told us that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor.

The level of propaganda being pushed by MSM is both comical and frightening — teko korslund (@Wha_Happened_) January 17, 2024

Three long, expensive, divisive years ago. — John Montgomery (@John8Montgomery) January 17, 2024

Apparently, Hunter isn’t the only one who smokes crack. — Connor MacLeod (@ConnorM05989427) January 18, 2024

They believe themselves to be the heroes of history in the making. Somehow electing a corrupt old man with dementia makes their win all the sweeter. — DntKnwSht (@dntknwsht) January 18, 2024

Wait, who wrote this? — Ghost Of AOC Past (@RenfroBenjamin) January 17, 2024

When you are born without culture you clasp onto whatever ridiculous thing you can find going on outside. — Cerbyo (@Cerbyo1) January 17, 2024

This is what happens when people maintain blind loyalty to any political party well passed the expiration date. — MarsceneArt (@SusanLRapp1248) January 17, 2024

There was nothing spontaneous about it. — Glazer Disc (@GlazerDisc) January 18, 2024

That was just three years ago. And now Biden has the lowest approval rating of any president. And Chait's upset that all of the media's fear-mongering about Trump and the end of democracy isn't working. The only solution is to double down on the fear-mongering.

