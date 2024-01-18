Jonathan Chait Recalls the Ecstasy of Joe Biden's Election

Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 18, 2024
Twitter

We prefer to remember the night Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Clinton supporters were literally on the floor of the Javits Center sobbing … some even said they ran to the restrooms to vomit. There were some great photos taken that night.

Jonathan Chait prefers to remember the "ecstasy" of Joe Biden's election, when we all danced in the streets.

Chait writes:

We danced in the streets when Joe Biden was elected. Do you remember? American cities staged the greatest spontaneous outpouring of joy since V-J Day with cars honking and strangers high-fiving one another on an unusually warm November weekend. When I ventured down to Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on a Sunday night, a day and a half after the election had been called, the street party was still going. That was just three years ago.

Actually, we remember Antifa — which Biden insists is an "idea" — destroying Portland and carrying banners saying, “We are ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge.” 

But Chait is worried that people are forgetting the ecstasy, probably every time they fill their tanks or go grocery shopping.

Despite countless op-eds and campaign ads warning of the threat that a second Trump term poses to the democratic order, the imperative to keep Trump out of the Oval Office has become tiresome. The signs of that exhaustion are everywhere in our politics today. It may be the most dominant attribute of our national mood.

That's normal, says Chait; "Exhaustion is a natural by-product of anti-authoritarian politics."

What?

Sen. Chuck Schumer told us that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor.

That was just three years ago. And now Biden has the lowest approval rating of any president. And Chait's upset that all of the media's fear-mongering about Trump and the end of democracy isn't working. The only solution is to double down on the fear-mongering.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
