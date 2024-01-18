Feds Asked Banks to Search Customer Transactions Purchasing 'Religious Texts' Like the Bible

Huh.

The FBI can do some work when it wants to, like tracking down anyone who was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. They used cell phone pings to track people's locations and got banks to give up lists of customers who used ATMs. As we reported last spring, Bank of America gave the FBI a list of anyone who made a transaction in D.C. between January 5 and 7.

But what were they looking for in those transactions? Signs of extremism, like purchases from Bass Pro Shops.

EXCLUSIVE: Feds asked banks to search & filter customer transactions by using terms like "MAGA" & "Trump" as part of probe into Jan. 6, warning that purchases of "religious texts" could indicate "extremism," per @JudiciaryGOP #MAGA #Trump https://t.co/qaNdIFa6yq — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 17, 2024

The @JudiciaryGOP also obtained documents that indicate officials suggested that banks query transactions with keywords like Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops and more.@dickssportingss @BassProShops @Cabelas https://t.co/qaNdIFa6yq — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 17, 2024

The House Judiciary GOP made the announcement:

Shop at Bass Pro Shop recently?



How about Cabela’s?



Bought a bible?



If so, the federal government may be coming after YOU. https://t.co/NNRZboXRDr — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 17, 2024





Did you shop at Bass Pro Shop yesterday or purchase a Bible?



If so, the federal government may be watching you. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 18, 2024

We now know the federal government flagged terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP,” to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms.



What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/jjRaVNItWz — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 17, 2024

FinCEN is the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:

FinCEN warned financial institutions of "extremism" indicators that include "transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars, or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose" or "the purchase of books (including religious texts) and subscriptions to other media containing extremist views."

So the FBI was trying to track down extremists by their purchases at Bass Pro Shops, which are apparently a front for far-right extremists.

There can be no reasonable debate. We are living under a purely tyrannical government.



Tyranny is people fearing the government … Liberty is government fearing the people.



It’s time to turn the tables in favor of liberty. Starting with defunding the FBI. — Alastair Janko (@AlastairJanko) January 17, 2024

1st and 4th amendment violations. — Evil Jesus (@EvilJ3sus) January 17, 2024

I think it’s time to cut down and limit the government… — David Krappenschitz (@davidkrapen) January 17, 2024

Starting with FinCEN.

The question is what actions are the Republicans going to take to stop this madness. My guess, absolutely nothing as they will just be complacent after all is said and done. — Not Bamboozled 🇺🇸 (@tomkitas1) January 17, 2024

This is one of the most egregious violations of our Constitution

I can ever recall

The federal government is enlisting financial institutions

To spy on citizens with the sole justification

They are political opponents — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 17, 2024

I am once again begging Congress to do it's job for once and stop just telling us all the bad an illegal things Joe Biden is doing and instead impeach him. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 17, 2024

We have a mountain of evidence confirming federal law enforcement targets American citizens based on political and religious beliefs. The question is, what is Congress going to do about it? — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 17, 2024

Where is accountability for this blatant disregard of constitutional rights? — a Johnson for the news (@newsjohnson) January 17, 2024

We are the enemy they fear.



They label those who believe in objective reality and truth as the adversary.



We inspire fear because we will not adhere to their false reality.



Their disgust for life, liberty, family, God, and country are the very things we value & hold sacred. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 17, 2024

This is starting to make sense with those that keep saying the government will eventually control what we can and can’t spend money on. — JenPat45 (@jennifer_wilds) January 17, 2024

They don't want you buying guns with credit cards.

Cabela's and Bass Pro Extremists all over Montana — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) January 18, 2024

Those we elect need to protect us from this. You oversee the people doing these things to innocent Americans. It is your duty to hold them accountable and not just with a tweet. — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) January 17, 2024

We are at a precipice. Congress can stand up for people regardless of politics or give in to fascism.



Choose. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) January 17, 2024

"Christian nationalists" are the new "white supremacists" as the biggest domestic terrorist threat. It's remarkable how many people in the replies are saying the FBI was just doing its job — tracking down insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the government.

And they say if Trump is reelected the country will descend into fascism.

***