Feds Asked Banks to Search Customer Transactions Purchasing 'Religious Texts' Like the Bible

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Huh. 

The FBI can do some work when it wants to, like tracking down anyone who was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. They used cell phone pings to track people's locations and got banks to give up lists of customers who used ATMs. As we reported last spring, Bank of America gave the FBI a list of anyone who made a transaction in D.C. between January 5 and 7.

But what were they looking for in those transactions? Signs of extremism, like purchases from Bass Pro Shops.

The House Judiciary GOP made the announcement:


FinCEN is the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:

FinCEN warned financial institutions of "extremism" indicators that include "transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars, or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose" or "the purchase of books (including religious texts) and subscriptions to other media containing extremist views."

So the FBI was trying to track down extremists by their purchases at Bass Pro Shops, which are apparently a front for far-right extremists.

Starting with FinCEN.

They don't want you buying guns with credit cards.

"Christian nationalists" are the new "white supremacists" as the biggest domestic terrorist threat. It's remarkable how many people in the replies are saying the FBI was just doing its job — tracking down insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the government.

And they say if Trump is reelected the country will descend into fascism.

***

