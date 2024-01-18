Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax

Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 18, 2024
Artist Angie

Think of all of the corporations who donated millions to Black Lives Matter, only to learn that BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors was spending the money building a real estate portfolio of mansions in mostly white neighborhoods. Cullors even pulled the race card when faced with federal charity transparency laws, saying they were "deeply unsafe" and "being literally weaponized against us."

The Post-Millennial brings us the story of Roda Hassan Osman, a black Muslim activist who started a GoFundMe campaign to "Help Roda Recover" from being assaulted with a brick. Houston Police say it was a hoax.

Thomas Stevenson reports:

Roda Osman, 33, was charged with theft by deception after she raised over $42,000 with a fraudulent GoFundMe page online after claiming she was hit by a man with a brick while walking on Schumacher Lane in Houston, Texas. 

"Roda is a single mother and student. She is a beautiful person who is always there for others," the GoFundMe page goes on. "Because of this vicious attack she will have to manage hospital bills, therapy, and time away from work, school and childcare while she heals mentally and physically. Unfortunately, no one stepped in to help her that night - it would mean so much if we could step up and help her as she heals." 

She claims the man struck her with a brick when she refused to give him her phone number.

So what is she getting her Ph.D. in, decolonial studies or race and gender studies?

***

