Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax

Think of all of the corporations who donated millions to Black Lives Matter, only to learn that BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors was spending the money building a real estate portfolio of mansions in mostly white neighborhoods. Cullors even pulled the race card when faced with federal charity transparency laws, saying they were "deeply unsafe" and "being literally weaponized against us."

Advertisement

The Post-Millennial brings us the story of Roda Hassan Osman, a black Muslim activist who started a GoFundMe campaign to "Help Roda Recover" from being assaulted with a brick. Houston Police say it was a hoax.

A black Muslim activist has been charged in Texas over an alleged GoFundMe hoax where she raised tens of thousands over a claim she was assaulted with a brick. Roda Hassan Osman flaunted her vacations, designer clothes & hair weaves on social media. Read: https://t.co/skEWIrxwud — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2024

Somali-American BLM activist Roda Hassan Osman raised over $40,000 on a GoFundMe campaign over claims she was "viciously attacked with a brick." Prosecutors in Texas say the story and TikTok videos about the campaign were fradulent. Read: https://t.co/skEWIrxwud pic.twitter.com/SGiQX3otHR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2024

Thomas Stevenson reports:

Roda Osman, 33, was charged with theft by deception after she raised over $42,000 with a fraudulent GoFundMe page online after claiming she was hit by a man with a brick while walking on Schumacher Lane in Houston, Texas. … "Roda is a single mother and student. She is a beautiful person who is always there for others," the GoFundMe page goes on. "Because of this vicious attack she will have to manage hospital bills, therapy, and time away from work, school and childcare while she heals mentally and physically. Unfortunately, no one stepped in to help her that night - it would mean so much if we could step up and help her as she heals."

Predictably, she's sticking to her story and blaming the cops for being anti black and misogynistic. pic.twitter.com/0JnovzglH1 — Dixie (@OSiiNT) January 18, 2024

👉Shocked face. — Mitch Blackmore (@jugernautmitch) January 18, 2024

Roda Smollet — Chuck Di (@chazoots_) January 18, 2024

Another hoax - there is more demand for racism than supply LFMAO — MuteToggle (@MuteToggle) January 18, 2024

“”Osman is a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Austin where she has interests in "Black feminist theory, ethnography, urban social movements, Black diasporic studies, decolonial studies, cultural studies, race and gender studies."” pic.twitter.com/dC2uZbDE48 — paddy mac (@epkingalwaystcb) January 18, 2024

She claims the man struck her with a brick when she refused to give him her phone number.

So what is she getting her Ph.D. in, decolonial studies or race and gender studies?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!