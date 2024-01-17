Harvard Prof Tells WEF That X Is 'Such a Toxic Place' With a Scary Name

The 'Ultimate World Cruise' Is a Dreamy Escape from Primary Season for This...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

As you know, it's that time again for John Kerry to fly his private jet to Davos, Switzerland, to warn us all that we can't procrastinate any further in doing away with fossil fuels. There are some 1,000 private jets in Davos, where the best and the brightest of us have gathered to deliver hot takes at the World Economic Forum about how we should own nothing and be eating bugs.

Harvard's former president was recently called before Congress to explain what she was doing to fight antisemitism on campus, with student groups calling for a "global intifada" and the genocide of Jews. So now is not the best time for someone from Harvard to be calling somewhere else a "toxic place." And yet Harvard professor of science history Naomi Oreskes managed to get herself invited on stage at the WEF, where she informed us that X, formerly Twitter, is a toxic place with a scary name.

Seriously … which letters are scary and which ones aren't?

Yes, the "depopulation" crowd who'd like billions of people not to exist.

Yes, these are the best and brightest who are educating the next generation of world leaders. "Harvard" isn't a scary name, but it sure is a toxic place.

Tags: ELON MUSK HARVARD TWITTER WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

