Harvard Prof Tells WEF That X Is 'Such a Toxic Place' With a Scary Name

As you know, it's that time again for John Kerry to fly his private jet to Davos, Switzerland, to warn us all that we can't procrastinate any further in doing away with fossil fuels. There are some 1,000 private jets in Davos, where the best and the brightest of us have gathered to deliver hot takes at the World Economic Forum about how we should own nothing and be eating bugs.

Harvard's former president was recently called before Congress to explain what she was doing to fight antisemitism on campus, with student groups calling for a "global intifada" and the genocide of Jews. So now is not the best time for someone from Harvard to be calling somewhere else a "toxic place." And yet Harvard professor of science history Naomi Oreskes managed to get herself invited on stage at the WEF, where she informed us that X, formerly Twitter, is a toxic place with a scary name.

NEW - Harvard's Naomi Oreskes says X is "such a toxic place" with a "scary name" at Klaus Schwab's WEF.pic.twitter.com/xTBD8UNd73 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 15, 2024

X has sparked a really stupid controversy over its name at the WEF. The platform is apparently 'toxic' and the new name is 'scary.' pic.twitter.com/6zb4gbxbBH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

X is literally just a letter from the alphabet lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

Seriously … which letters are scary and which ones aren't?

When you are a disease, medicine is your toxin. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 15, 2024

“Toxic environment” = exposing our agenda. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2024

X exposes people like Naomi, that is what she means by “toxic”. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 15, 2024

WEF is such a toxic place with a scary name. — Damn it Janet ♥️ (@JanetSYoung1) January 15, 2024

When they talk about Disease X, they are really talking about fighting against free speech, which they fear. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 15, 2024

It's toxic for the WEF, because they cannot push their agenda on this platform, people will question the WEF's goals on how to govern the people of this planet. — Skonz (@theonlyskonz) January 15, 2024

Wait, the people that want to reduce human population, have us eat bugs, live in pods, and promote some of the worst policies in the history of civilization are saying "X" is toxic? — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 15, 2024

Yes, the "depopulation" crowd who'd like billions of people not to exist.

To the billionaire globalist class, a platform that allows dissent is "scary." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 16, 2024

They're scared of the fact that there's actual free speech on 𝕏 — Andrew Crapuchettes (@ACrapuchettes) January 17, 2024

“WEF” is way, way scarier than “X.” — ssubzero (@ssubzero) January 17, 2024

Feigning fear of something is obviously their favorite method for justifying the exertion of tyrannical control over it.

This is the inversion of calling you anything-phobic as a way to shame you out of being opposed to it. — Volciferon, Herald of the Winter Mists (@FhtagnPhnglui) January 17, 2024

Things would be so much more joyful if people like this were in charge of our lives — Robert Johnson (@RJOHNSON19660) January 17, 2024

Yes, these are the best and brightest who are educating the next generation of world leaders. "Harvard" isn't a scary name, but it sure is a toxic place.

