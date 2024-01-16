People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow to Destroy Israel'

Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

What, exactly, is The People's Forum, you might ask. According to its website, it's "a movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad." As the late Norm MacDonald would have said, "No offense but it sounds like some commie gobbledygook." 

Manolo De Los Santos is co-executive director of The People's Forum and spoke in New York about how, when the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history," it will be the single biggest blow to imperialism in our lifetime."

"Could you imagine activists talking about any other country or people this way and it being greeted with a yawn?"

Yeah, who funds this guy and The People's Forum? 

This is like when companies started throwing millions of dollars at Black Lives Matter. We guess it helps these capitalist organizations clear their consciousnesses.

