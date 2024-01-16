People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow to Destroy Israel'

What, exactly, is The People's Forum, you might ask. According to its website, it's "a movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad." As the late Norm MacDonald would have said, "No offense but it sounds like some commie gobbledygook."

Advertisement

Manolo De Los Santos is co-executive director of The People's Forum and spoke in New York about how, when the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history," it will be the single biggest blow to imperialism in our lifetime."

“When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel. When the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to destroying capitalism.”



-Manolo De Los Santos speaking at The People’s Forum in NYC. pic.twitter.com/TxGcaVK62j — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) January 15, 2024

I really appreciate all of the people saying the quiet parts out loud. It really helps fight this bullshit. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) January 15, 2024

Dude sounds like a straight Nazi. Astounding. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) January 15, 2024

These people are just pure evil. They never supported the people of Palestine - they only support any means necessary to harm Jews. — Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) January 15, 2024

“destroyed and erased from history” — this kind of rhetoric gets louder and louder…it gets more and more prevalent…it gets more and more normalized. WITH NO CONSEQUENCE. Could you imagine activists talking about any other country or people this way and it being greeted with a… https://t.co/kWm1u5lpdX — Dan Senor (@dansenor) January 16, 2024

"Could you imagine activists talking about any other country or people this way and it being greeted with a yawn?"

Calling for genocide is fashionable now, while justifying it behind false virtue...



History will not smile upon this. — Robert 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@Bretosionic) January 15, 2024

Also, this is what real hate speech sounds like. — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) January 16, 2024

Amazing.



Not Hamas. Not the Houthis. Not ISIS. Not Hezbollah.



But Israel.



What did those other groups contribute to humanity that Israel did not? — Guy Spier 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@GSpier) January 16, 2024

Issues are secondary. It’s always the revolution first! — Todd Roy (@TheToddRoy) January 16, 2024

Marxism rehashed. Because it’s always been so successful. — Stuart374 (@stuart6329) January 15, 2024

Now this is an ACTUAL and very clear statement of genocidal intent.



In case anyone was confused about what one actually sounds like. — Madsin 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MadsinMore) January 16, 2024

Progressives, Marxists, Socialists, BLM, Antifa, Neo Nazis, Arab Nationalists, and both Sunni and Shiite Jihadist are all united now. One big hateful family.



Who says that the world is filled with disagreement and that people just can’t agree?



Hate of Israel conquers all! — Adam Shubinsky (@AdamShubinsky) January 16, 2024

Is he a paid or unpaid Hamas intern? :) — Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah, who funds this guy and The People's Forum?

The "anti-capitalist" People's Forum has received $18 million funneled through the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund and has $13,600,000 worth of assetshttps://t.co/1mRgcs2hDLhttps://t.co/TeEVzLv22k pic.twitter.com/8JjWPKQ758 — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) January 15, 2024

Has this been confirmed? What does @GoldmanSachs say? https://t.co/BOydiKbozC — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) January 16, 2024

This is like when companies started throwing millions of dollars at Black Lives Matter. We guess it helps these capitalist organizations clear their consciousnesses.

***