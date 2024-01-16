Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the "March for Gaza" in New York City made a stop at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which also houses a pediatric day hospital. "Make sure they hear you, they're in the windows," activists shouted. "On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too."
Disgusting. https://t.co/tpPkeCNPJu— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2024
Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian and organizer of Within Our Lifetime, tried to explain why a cancer center was a legitimate target for pro-Hamas protests.
Sloan Kettering accepted a *400 million dollar donation* from billionaire Zionist Ken Griffin, the largest in their history. This was *after* he threatened pro-Palestine student activists at Harvard with revoked job offers. Our medical institutions are not innocent bystanders. https://t.co/9aXXeEULkr— Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) January 16, 2024
Revoked job offers? Yeah, who wouldn't want to hire these clowns?
Terror apologists scream at cancer patients because they were helped by a guy who donated to a cancer center. Pretty clear who the monsters are here. https://t.co/W5agXxfvDG— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 16, 2024
You tried to terrorize children battling cancer. You have *no* moral high ground here.— Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 16, 2024
I don’t think I have ever seen a more horrible account here congratulations— i like teslas 🇮🇱 (@iliketeslas) January 16, 2024
Your activism has led you down a very dark path if you’re screaming “shame” at kids with cancer.— Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) January 16, 2024
One would think you'd be a happy that $400 million left the hands of a Zionist and instead has gone to kids with cancer.— Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 16, 2024
Damn Zionists using their money to help treat cancer patients.
God you are scum— Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) January 16, 2024
So you’d rather more kids die from cancer than take money from a Jew? Says a lot about you.— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 16, 2024
So you are saying that Zionists are supporting cancer research and treatment. Good for them.— Joshua Parkhurst🥀🟣 (@JoshuaParkhurst) January 16, 2024
You shouted "shame" at pediatric cancer patients.
MSK saved the life of someone very close to me.
You are vile.
People like you is the reason why Palestinians will never have a country of their own.— Jüan Auberjean (@JAuberjean) January 16, 2024
When you say “Zionist” you really mean “Jewish”— Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotUSA) January 16, 2024
You are turning so many people against your cause. Keep up the good work, I guess.
Congrats on making this submission for most despicable person around— Jon Kol (@thePalenimbus) January 16, 2024
I think you've got a great chance despite stiff competition this year.
I have faith in you that you are in fact capable of stooping even lower.— Menkui (@Cmplxe) January 16, 2024
You see people building things and doing good for society and it fills you with rage and envy because you don't understand it and you want to destroy it.— inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) January 16, 2024
That's how you wind up calling a children's cancer hospital "complicit."
Yes, because somehow cancer patients have something to do with this ongoing conflict.— Hum (@humrashid) January 16, 2024
My mom goes there every week. She’s a proud Muslim and I’m sure embarrassed with your antics.
Point your anger and outrage at something productive. Do better.
The donation is used to treat cancer patients, not fund the Gaza War.— Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) January 16, 2024
What's wrong with you?
God forbid any Jew donate money to hospitals. Totally uncalled for. It’s completely inhumane!— Genny (@gennyaversano) January 16, 2024
Those pesky Jews—I mean (((zionists))) —and their sneaky plans to *checks notes* take care of cancer kids. 🙄— Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) January 16, 2024
We're pretty sure Griffin wasn't in the building at the time, so you were just yelling at kids with cancer.
Imagine what Palestine could do with $400 million — that's a lot of rockets.
