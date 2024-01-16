'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 16, 2024
Various

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the "March for Gaza" in New York City made a stop at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which also houses a pediatric day hospital. "Make sure they hear you, they're in the windows," activists shouted. "On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too."

Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian and organizer of Within Our Lifetime, tried to explain why a cancer center was a legitimate target for pro-Hamas protests.

Revoked job offers? Yeah, who wouldn't want to hire these clowns?

Damn Zionists using their money to help treat cancer patients.

We're pretty sure Griffin wasn't in the building at the time, so you were just yelling at kids with cancer.

Imagine what Palestine could do with $400 million — that's a lot of rockets.

***

