Antony Blinken Wants Government Workers to 'Feel Comfortable' Walking Off the Job

As Twitchy reported Monday, hundreds of U.S. government employees across 22 federal agencies were planning to walk out Tuesday in protest of the Biden administration's support for Israel (which has been waning). The group calls themselves Feds United for Peace and said it was observing a “Day of Mourning” to mark 100 days of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Twitchy readers agreed that they all should be fired. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about that by CNBC, and said that he wants to make the State Department a place where "people feel comfortable doing that."

Government workers are planning to "walk off the job" in protest of U.S. support for Israel.



Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken's response: "The institution that I want to have is a place where people feel comfortable doing that!" pic.twitter.com/jhTnkET390 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 16, 2024

What a wuss.

Fire them like Reagan did if they walk — Gman (@umbriago65) January 16, 2024

I'm old enough to remember when the air traffic controllers walked off the job. Reagan fired them. Good times. — Bob Corona (@Bob_Corona_MD) January 16, 2024

Good. Everyone of them should be fired for job abandonment. — Jackson Peeven (@JPeeven1) January 16, 2024

As I said many times during my 40-year career in DOD: The State Department forgets which flag flies highest in front of their building. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) January 16, 2024

Yes let’s support people not doing their jobs. — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) January 16, 2024

It's just freedom of expression not to show up at work.

Blinken speaks "prog-speak." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 16, 2024

Is there ever an adult in the room? Are they in elementary school? — Jules (@julievriahi) January 16, 2024

Let. Them. Walk.



No one would miss them.



Make it without pay, so American taxpayers aren’t on the hook for their antisemitic temper tantrum. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) January 16, 2024

Nuts, you work for an administration and adhere to their stated policies or resign if you have a moral dilemma. — DavidNY (@DavidNY182) January 16, 2024

Exactly. Just resign if the administration's policies upset your moral compass that much.

Makes sense, it’s not like @JoeBiden or @SecBlinken work. Why shouldn’t other federal employees walk off the job?



To be clear, this is a protest to support Hamas right? — Petrice Makinlaw (@Patrick16588632) January 16, 2024

With leadership like this, I seriously wonder if we can make it another year. — Randy Jones (@RandyJo72373879) January 16, 2024

This isn't leadership. This is the inmates running the asylum. Speaker Mike Johnson is correct … they all should be fired. Then they'd have that much more free time to protest outside the White House gates.

