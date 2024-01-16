President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's...
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump
Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce...
People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow...
Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-In...
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She...
Nikki Haley Copes With Third Place by...Pretending That She Came in Second?
CNN Cuts Away From Trump’s ‘Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric’
Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the...
HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani...
Who Are the Biggest Haters and Losers of the Iowa Republican Caucuses?
Nikki Haley Gives Another Terrible Answer on Radical Gender Theory

Antony Blinken Wants Government Workers to 'Feel Comfortable' Walking Off the Job

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported Monday, hundreds of U.S. government employees across 22 federal agencies were planning to walk out Tuesday in protest of the Biden administration's support for Israel (which has been waning). The group calls themselves Feds United for Peace and said it was observing a “Day of Mourning” to mark 100 days of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Advertisement

Twitchy readers agreed that they all should be fired. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about that by CNBC, and said that he wants to make the State Department a place where "people feel comfortable doing that."

What a wuss.

It's just freedom of expression not to show up at work. 

Recommended

Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly. Just resign if the administration's policies upset your moral compass that much.

This isn't leadership. This is the inmates running the asylum. Speaker Mike Johnson is correct … they all should be fired. Then they'd have that much more free time to protest outside the White House gates.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ISRAEL PROTEST STATE DEPARTMENT ANTONY BLINKEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Amy Curtis
Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Brett T.
Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL
Sam J.
HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)
Sam J.
Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump
RickRobinson
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She Can't Math
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston Amy Curtis
Advertisement