Nikki Haley Has a Really Long Answer to the Question, Can a Man Become a Woman

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

We're not here to endorse any candidates, but once in a while on the campaign trail they say something really special that demands attention. 

As I reported recently, a CNN poll showed Haley within single digits of Donald Trump, with the idea that if Chris Christie dropped out and all of his supporters migrated over to Haley's campaign, she'd defeat Trump in New Hampshire. I had my doubts about that poll, and you probably did too. I don't know how many of you out there are on Team Haley, but the way I see it is this: Haley could probably draw some Democrat votes away from Joe Biden due to his mishandling of the border, the economy, and everything else. However, I've heard a lot of Republicans saying they'd be staying home if Haley were the nominee.

Vivek Ramaswamy last week floating the theory that Ron DeSantis would be dropping out soon and joining Haley's ticket, although that seems unlikely after their last debate, with Haley continually referring voters to DeSantisLies.com.

The Des Moines Register reported Monday that more Haley supporters would vote for Biden over Trump in November. 

That I don't find hard to believe. 

I came across this word salad from Haley earlier Monday, and it's stunning how long it takes her not to answer the question if a man can become a woman.

Our own Sam J. recently did a post on a woman who was fired from the Y for disputing their policy of letting biological males use the women's showers. "Surely an erection would signal a problem?" she asked. "Nope. They said sometimes warm water could produce that effect."

I don't know why a bigger deal isn't made of biological males sharing the showers with girls who play on girls' high school sports teams. Women's prisons have men in them, women's rape crisis centers have men in them, women's locker rooms have men in them.

Haley might have a solid libertarian argument, but she sure didn't make it.

I wouldn't sit home if Haley were the nominee, but I wouldn't be thrilled to cast my vote for her either.

***


