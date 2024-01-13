One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender

The World Health Organization has put together 21 "experts" to form its Transgender Health Policy Committee, which will formulate guidelines on how to treat gender dysphoria around the globe. Breitbart reports that seven of the 21 are transgender themselves and most of the experts are transgender activists without medical backgrounds.

Advertisement

Alana Mastrangelo reports:

The United Nations healthcare agency — the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) — has given transgender activists a majority of the seats in a panel that is drafting healthcare policies for children. One of the supposed experts displays a “Be Gay, Do Crimes” tattoo. Eleven members of the W.H.O.’s 21-member panel have no formal medical training, seven are transgender, and just ten have a medical background, according to a report by Daily Mail. One of them is reportedly a controversial Canadian trans activist who has a strong influence on the Chinese app TikTok and says puberty blockers should be prescribed to all children, regardless of their gender identity, so they can “choose” their gender rather than being assigned one by society. Another of the W.H.O.’s committee members says that transitioning causes no health problems and claims the only “actual side effects” of getting a sex change are a “significantly improved quality of life … and trans joy.”

As with school closings, European countries are actually waking up to the consequences of "gender-affirming care" for minors. This is just the United Nations proving even further that it should be defunded and kicked out of the United States.

This needs to be a much bigger story. pic.twitter.com/OFtnMFbA5d — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 12, 2024

This will trickle down to everyone-- including pediatricians, adoption agencies, schools, health insurance, everything. The time to stop it is right now, because, (and I'm not being hyperbolic) innocent kids are going to die because of this. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 12, 2024

What we need is a list of all private and public groups that receive guidance or form their policy around WHO recommendations. Association with WHO has to become toxic. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 12, 2024

Agreed.

Why are you surprised at the behavior and policies of the World Health Organization - its director is a Marxist selected from Ethiopia by China. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) January 12, 2024

Global mockery of every. single. thing. — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) January 12, 2024

At this point why is the @WHO even funded ? What good are they when the evil they do far outweighs the good! #DefundThe WHO — Hix (@JayHix03) January 12, 2024

Idiots all. — Ted Byck (@tedbyck) January 13, 2024

Out of the 21 members only 10 have medical background and only 8 are actual doctors. I couldn’t care less that they’re trans activists. What bothers me is their lack of qualifications. — M. Effer (@1223MCMXC) January 13, 2024

I wonder how many on the panel have children? You'd think that would be useful experience for people making policy on child rearing. — Paul Klein 🏎️🇺🇸🇳🇴🏎️ (@SgtWRC) January 13, 2024

I didn’t elect WHO and they sure are not going to tell me how to raise my child or grandchildren. We have to get as far away from this three lettered word that represents evil. — PDD (@DeGirlDeBoy) January 13, 2024

No one elected the W.H.O. I swore no oath to globalism. They have no authority over me. — Jomten (@jomtenx) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

There's no such thing as "child rearing rules." My wife and I set the rules when rearing our children. Everyone else can eat cake. — Jon Kelly Johnson (@jkjohnson1969) January 13, 2024

Unqualified for this or any other position that pretends to care about civilization. — Will Lockett (@WillLockett13) January 13, 2024

WHO guidelines have a way of becoming CDC guidelines — Post-Critical Examiner (@pcexaminer) January 13, 2024

That's the problem. Just as with the COVID pandemic, the CDC takes a lot of its cues from the WHO. And the Biden administration is fully on board with the transgender agenda.

Do they have one detransitioner on their panel of experts?

***