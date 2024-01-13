One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender

Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 13, 2024
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The World Health Organization has put together 21 "experts" to form its Transgender Health Policy Committee, which will formulate guidelines on how to treat gender dysphoria around the globe. Breitbart reports that seven of the 21 are transgender themselves and most of the experts are transgender activists without medical backgrounds.

Alana Mastrangelo reports:

The United Nations healthcare agency — the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) — has given transgender activists a majority of the seats in a panel that is drafting healthcare policies for children.

One of the supposed experts displays a “Be Gay, Do Crimes” tattoo.

Eleven members of the W.H.O.’s 21-member panel have no formal medical training, seven are transgender, and just ten have a medical background, according to a report by Daily Mail.

One of them is reportedly a controversial Canadian trans activist who has a strong influence on the Chinese app TikTok and says puberty blockers should be prescribed to all children, regardless of their gender identity, so they can “choose” their gender rather than being assigned one by society.

Another of the W.H.O.’s committee members says that transitioning causes no health problems and claims the only “actual side effects” of getting a sex change are a “significantly improved quality of life … and trans joy.”

As with school closings, European countries are actually waking up to the consequences of "gender-affirming care" for minors. This is just the United Nations proving even further that it should be defunded and kicked out of the United States.

Agreed.

That's the problem. Just as with the COVID pandemic, the CDC takes a lot of its cues from the WHO. And the Biden administration is fully on board with the transgender agenda.

Do they have one detransitioner on their panel of experts?

