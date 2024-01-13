Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch With the GOP Base

A new CNN poll released this week showed Nikki Haley within single digits of Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Some even claimed that if Chris Christie dropped out (which he now has), his supporters would back Haley and put her over the top. Like a lot of you, we didn't believe that poll either.

Politico politics bureau chief Jonathan Martin published a piece explaining why Haley wouldn't break through:

A splash of cold water from @jmart: Why Nikki Haley Won’t Break Through https://t.co/UJGLgTp6nX — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) January 10, 2024

Martin writes:

The most memorable feature of Haley’s otherwise forgettable gathering was not what she said but the nature of her audience — and how it explains why Trump is poised to win overwhelmingly in Iowa on Monday but will face the same general election challenges in 2024 he did in 2020. I struggled to find a single attendee in the suburban strip mall tavern who was not a college graduate. Similarly, the day before, I couldn’t find a Haley admirer who showed up to see her in Sioux City who was not also a college graduate.

That caught the eye of The Daily Beast's Matt Lewis, who concluded that having a college degree put you out of touch with the GOP base.

Apparently, being a college graduate, alone, makes you wildly out-of-touch with the base of today’s GOP. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 10, 2024

Or maybe that was just an anecdote that didn't really mean anything.

Or Republicans just don't like Nikki Haley lol — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) January 10, 2024

It's odd that the mainstream media really seems to be rallying behind Haley lately, even though every one of them will vote for Joe Biden even if she's the Republican nominee.

As a college graduate, I object to being stereotyped as an idiot who would support Nimarata Haley. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) January 12, 2024

Sophomoric takeaway. — adam (@SCAdamH) January 10, 2024

From the crap I have seen from the leadership of academia lately, how could that be a bad thing? — Casey Murph (@caseymurph1) January 12, 2024

Well they all went left because they were indoctrinated by the left.



And then the working class was lied to by them, repeatedly. — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) January 10, 2024

Not all colleges.

Just woke elitist ones that promote hating Jews. — Home Cookin Music (@HomeCookinMusic) January 12, 2024

Harvard installed Tampon machines in their men's rooms... and you probably cheered. 😂 — James Rockford - Leave a message (@JamesRockford20) January 13, 2024

You "College Graduates" can't even define what a woman is, so spare us your superiority complex and shut up. pic.twitter.com/qwmFpnmLqk — Kevin (@Kevin_of_FL) January 12, 2024

Today’s college graduates think Hamas are the good guys and don’t know what a woman is. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@ChrisCampolei) January 12, 2024

What you get with a college education is brainwashing. We need free thinkers in positions of power. — Freedomite (@Freedomite1776) January 10, 2024

Only 37% of American adults have a college degree.



Get out of your bubble.https://t.co/IPsqrk9rvG. — David Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) January 10, 2024

It’s not that it’s that she doesn’t have a broad coalition — VK (@vjeannek) January 13, 2024

Hang on to your snobbish ignorance. It's all you've got. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) January 12, 2024

So a Politico report "struggled" for two days to find a Haley supporter without a college degree. And that's the basis for this hot take. Haley attracts all the educated voters and yet Donald Trump is going to beat her, sadly.

What a shame that the "elites" are going to be stuck with Trump as the nominee.

