One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment...
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
President Biden Is Off Again for a Weekend at Camp David
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into...
SHOCKING Video Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'
Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His...
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds...
Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question...
Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch...
Actual Hypocrite AOC Is Only Concerned About Kids In Her District and Kids...

Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch With the GOP Base

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

A new CNN poll released this week showed Nikki Haley within single digits of Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Some even claimed that if Chris Christie dropped out (which he now has), his supporters would back Haley and put her over the top. Like a lot of you, we didn't believe that poll either. 

Advertisement

Politico politics bureau chief Jonathan Martin published a piece explaining why Haley wouldn't break through:

Martin writes:

The most memorable feature of Haley’s otherwise forgettable gathering was not what she said but the nature of her audience — and how it explains why Trump is poised to win overwhelmingly in Iowa on Monday but will face the same general election challenges in 2024 he did in 2020.

I struggled to find a single attendee in the suburban strip mall tavern who was not a college graduate. Similarly, the day before, I couldn’t find a Haley admirer who showed up to see her in Sioux City who was not also a college graduate.

That caught the eye of The Daily Beast's Matt Lewis, who concluded that having a college degree put you out of touch with the GOP base.

Or maybe that was just an anecdote that didn't really mean anything.

It's odd that the mainstream media really seems to be rallying behind Haley lately, even though every one of them will vote for Joe Biden even if she's the Republican nominee.

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

So a Politico report "struggled" for two days to find a Haley supporter without a college degree. And that's the basis for this hot take. Haley attracts all the educated voters and yet Donald Trump is going to beat her, sadly.

What a shame that the "elites" are going to be stuck with Trump as the nominee.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: COLLEGE DAILY BEAST NIKKI HALEY POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Brett T.
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
Brett T.
One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender
Brett T.
SHOCKING Video Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers Twitter
justmindy
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment Before GOP Primary Starts
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano Grateful Calvin
Advertisement