New Poll Has People Saying Nikki Haley Will Win New Hampshire If Chris Christie Drops Out

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

There's a Republican debate on Wednesday night, and there'll be only two participants: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. No one else qualified except for Donald Trump, and he's doing a town hall on Fox News at the same time.

CNN has new poll numbers out of New Hampshire showing Haley within single digits of Trump. We don't believe it either, but there you go.

DeSantis in last place? Behind Christie? That doesn't sound right.

Assuming Christie dropped out and every one of his supporters switched to Haley, yes, she might win. In New Hampshire. According to this one poll.

We're trying to picture Haley against Joe Biden. She could win over some Democrats, but a lot of Republicans would stay home, too.

Christie has no chance, though. He's going to drop out eventually.

***

CHRIS CHRISTIE CNN DONALD TRUMP NIKKI HALEY POLL

