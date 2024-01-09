New Poll Has People Saying Nikki Haley Will Win New Hampshire If Chris Christie Drops Out

There's a Republican debate on Wednesday night, and there'll be only two participants: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. No one else qualified except for Donald Trump, and he's doing a town hall on Fox News at the same time.

Advertisement

CNN has new poll numbers out of New Hampshire showing Haley within single digits of Trump. We don't believe it either, but there you go.

New CNN poll in NH finds Haley within single digits, up 12 since their Nov. poll



Trump: 39

Haley: 32

Christie: 12

Vivek: 8

DeSantis: 5https://t.co/cjvOPXniJL — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 9, 2024

DeSantis in last place? Behind Christie? That doesn't sound right.

NEWS: A brand new CNN poll shows Donald Trump's lead in New Hampshire has slipped to single digits. He still holds the lead at 39% of likely GOP primary voters polled, but Nikki Haley is now at 32%, up 12 points from the last CNN poll in November. pic.twitter.com/hUnqKj5jYt — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 9, 2024

Assuming Christie dropped out and every one of his supporters switched to Haley, yes, she might win. In New Hampshire. According to this one poll.

Trump really should send Christie a fruit basket or something. https://t.co/kSyoBhlDve — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 9, 2024

Chris Christie getting out of the race could help stop Trump. But Christie won't get out. We have a series of polls now showing Haley within striking distance. Does Christie really want to stop Trump or not? If he does, the best chance is for him to get out. https://t.co/ifZSejXMsr — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 9, 2024

If @ChrisChristie drops out, Haley is going to win.



If his ego gets the better of him, he may be the reason Trump sweeps the early states. https://t.co/lAGlfcczIy — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2024

refuse to believe these numbers are real — ᴊᴏᴇ ❄️ (@traddingtonbear) January 9, 2024

These polls are parody 🤣 — Treg Buckner (@Treg_Buckner) January 9, 2024

Would like to see a head-to-head, Haley v Trump. — Osher Feldman (@osherfeldman) January 9, 2024

There is absolutely no way Haley has 32%. — NoCrocodiles (@NicholsonDoug) January 9, 2024

I’d rather have Trump than Haley, and I don’t like Trump at all. — Steve (@joplinsteve) January 9, 2024

Not a Republican here. But which Republicans out there are voting for Nikki Haley? And why do you love war so much? — Shane Monahan (@shaneMonahan15) January 9, 2024

Highly doubt it. Even if true Haley is way too far behind in other states for this to matter in the slightest. — Scott Brown (@1upyou7) January 9, 2024

It doesn't necessarily follow that Christie's votes go to Haley. Voters don't follow tidy game theory models. — The Other Jack (@JackWillRoss) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

We're trying to picture Haley against Joe Biden. She could win over some Democrats, but a lot of Republicans would stay home, too.

Christie has no chance, though. He's going to drop out eventually.

***