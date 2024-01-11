WEF Experts Say ‘Disinformation’ Is Number One Societal Risk

Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

What is there to say about the World Economic Forum? Climate czar John Kerry is a frequent flyer to the WEF, where they dine on beef while lecturing the world to stop eating meat to save the climate. They've unveiled the city of the future, a utopia called the "five-minute city" where millions of people live in a miles-long shopping mall enclosed in glass walls with everyone stacked on top of each other and that is 100 percent solar and wind-powered. (Projected completion date: 2045.)

It's hard to say which is worse: the UN or the WEF. Both should be ignored.

A year ago this month, the WEF had former CNN host Brian Stelter moderate a talk on "disinformation." Disinformation is one of those words that's lost all meaning. The Biden administration tried to kick off a Disinformation Governance Board headed up by a woman who called the Hunter Biden laptop story a "fairy tale set in a repair shop." Public backlash killed that off.

But the WEF thinks we should be very concerned about disinformation and misinformation … so much so that it has designated disinformation to be the No. 1 societal risk over the next two years, beating out "extreme weather events" and "societal polarization."

"Experts."

That's why the U.S. government thought it had to pitch in with censoring "misinformation" on social media, such as conspiracy theories about the COVID lab leak. Fortunately, the courts have told the Biden administration to butt out.

That disinformation is the experts' No. 1 risk is disinformation.

***

