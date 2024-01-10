Michael Knowles Asks If He Should Live-Tweet the GOP Debate

LOL! Chris Matthews Warns American Voters About the Rural Cult Trying to Take...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

There's a lot of counter-programming going on right now. CNN is hosting a debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Fox News is doing a town hall with Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy is on Tim Pool's podcast. It's an embarrassment of riches.

Michael Knowles asked if he should live-tweet the debate:

Should we live-tweet the GOP debate? Is Haley really in striking distance of Trump?

A lot of Knowles' followers are watching the Ramaswamy town hall.

Anyone on X can just watch the DeSantis campaign fight with the Haley campaign by tweeting pre-scripted responses.

We would watch a debate between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joe Biden, though. Or anybody and Joe Biden.

Looks like Trump's just teasing us:


***

Tags: DEBATE

