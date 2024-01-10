Michael Knowles Asks If He Should Live-Tweet the GOP Debate

There's a lot of counter-programming going on right now. CNN is hosting a debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Fox News is doing a town hall with Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy is on Tim Pool's podcast. It's an embarrassment of riches.

Michael Knowles asked if he should live-tweet the debate:

Should I live tweet the GOP debate, or does not a single person care? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 11, 2024

Should we live-tweet the GOP debate? Is Haley really in striking distance of Trump?

There’s a debate happening?! — Mostly Calm Margo (@MargoCatholic) January 11, 2024

Primary’s over. Nobody cares. — Disaffected Elephant (@DEGOPer) January 11, 2024

I’m going to bed so there’s that lol — Real Truth Cactus 🌵 (@realtruthcactus) January 11, 2024

Not if Vivek's absent. — Jeremy (@MethodWave) January 11, 2024

I'm watching the Vivek town hall with Tim Pool and Candace. I would totally like to hear your thoughts the debate, after this lol — Call Me Curious (@SleepyTea4Me) January 11, 2024

Honestly I think we can agree it’s pointless — Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) January 11, 2024

I just learned there's a debate from your tweet asking if anyone cares about the debate lol — OM (@OlafMahal) January 11, 2024

Nobody cares. Scripture, good cigar and roaring fireplace instead is what you're after. — Evers Forge Works (@EversForgeworks) January 11, 2024

What debate. We have 2 town halls tonight, is a debate happening somewhere? — djbowzer (@djbowzer) January 11, 2024

I haven't cared since the first one lol — Stephen S. Dwyer (@SDwyerEsq) January 11, 2024

A lot of Knowles' followers are watching the Ramaswamy town hall.

Anyone on X can just watch the DeSantis campaign fight with the Haley campaign by tweeting pre-scripted responses.

We would watch a debate between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joe Biden, though. Or anybody and Joe Biden.

Looks like Trump's just teasing us:

🚨 TRUMP ON HIS VP PICK: “I can’t tell you that… I mean I know who it’s going to be” pic.twitter.com/yYu6pDGKCn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024





