Michael Knowles Asks If He Should Live-Tweet the GOP Debate

There's a lot of counter-programming going on right now. CNN is hosting a debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Fox News is doing a town hall with Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy is on Tim Pool's podcast. It's an embarrassment of riches.
Michael Knowles asked if he should live-tweet the debate:
Should I live tweet the GOP debate, or does not a single person care?— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 11, 2024
Should we live-tweet the GOP debate? Is Haley really in striking distance of Trump?
There’s a debate happening?!— Mostly Calm Margo (@MargoCatholic) January 11, 2024
Primary’s over. Nobody cares.— Disaffected Elephant (@DEGOPer) January 11, 2024
I’m going to bed so there’s that lol— Real Truth Cactus 🌵 (@realtruthcactus) January 11, 2024
Not if Vivek's absent.— Jeremy (@MethodWave) January 11, 2024
I'm watching the Vivek town hall with Tim Pool and Candace. I would totally like to hear your thoughts the debate, after this lol— Call Me Curious (@SleepyTea4Me) January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024
Honestly I think we can agree it’s pointless— Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) January 11, 2024
I just learned there's a debate from your tweet asking if anyone cares about the debate lol— OM (@OlafMahal) January 11, 2024
Nobody cares. Scripture, good cigar and roaring fireplace instead is what you're after.— Evers Forge Works (@EversForgeworks) January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024
Just watch @VivekGRamaswamy and @RealCandaceO on @Timcast like everyone else.— Stephen Larsen (@StephenLarsen25) January 11, 2024
Recommended
Watching @Timcast and @VivekGRamaswamy much more substantive.— Tanner Reeve (@ReeveTanner) January 11, 2024
What debate. We have 2 town halls tonight, is a debate happening somewhere?— djbowzer (@djbowzer) January 11, 2024
I haven't cared since the first one lol— Stephen S. Dwyer (@SDwyerEsq) January 11, 2024
A lot of Knowles' followers are watching the Ramaswamy town hall.
January 11, 2024
Anyone on X can just watch the DeSantis campaign fight with the Haley campaign by tweeting pre-scripted responses.
We would watch a debate between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joe Biden, though. Or anybody and Joe Biden.
Looks like Trump's just teasing us:
🚨 TRUMP ON HIS VP PICK: “I can’t tell you that… I mean I know who it’s going to be” pic.twitter.com/yYu6pDGKCn— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member