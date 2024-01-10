Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege

My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitter

DEI departments are poisonous. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped funding for DEI at state universities, sending a lot of useless people packing. Universities are notorious for going all in on DEI, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The College Fix reported this week that the University of Michigan has at least 241 DEI employees at a cost of $30 million.

The Chief Diversity Officer at Johns Hopkins University made "privilege" the "Diversity Word of the Month" and included a list of those who automatically have "privilege."

"… This message was emailed directly to employees from the DEI Office."

Yeah, white male Christians have the privilege of being spied on by the FBI as extremists.

It's bad enough that universities do that, but as we've reported several times, elementary and middle schools are having students fill out "privilege worksheets" so they can rank themselves as oppressors or the oppressed.

Agreed.

But that's what the "equity" in DEI is all about — making sure that everyone has privilege, even if it means you can discriminate against whites and Asians in the admissions process.

We know she's making six figures.

It's now a C-level position, up there with CEO.

Exactly. I you have white privilege, for example, you're like a goldfish swimming around not knowing it's underwater. White Christian males founded and built this country, so white supremacy is baked into everything. That's why we hear so much about "systemic racism" — if you have privilege, you're racist and don't know it. And DEI is here to make sure you know it.

***

