Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege

DEI departments are poisonous. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped funding for DEI at state universities, sending a lot of useless people packing. Universities are notorious for going all in on DEI, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The College Fix reported this week that the University of Michigan has at least 241 DEI employees at a cost of $30 million.

Advertisement

University of Michigan now has at least 241 paid DEI employees.



“The payroll costs are $23.24 million for salaries and $7.44 million for benefits, or $30.68 million, an amount that would cover in-state tuition and fees for 1,781 undergraduate students.” https://t.co/KhBqSGxTli — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 9, 2024

The Chief Diversity Officer at Johns Hopkins University made "privilege" the "Diversity Word of the Month" and included a list of those who automatically have "privilege."

John Hopkins just sent out this hit list of people automatically guilty of "privilege" whether they know it or not:



-Males

-Whites

-Christians

-Mid-aged people

-Able-bodied people

-Middle & owning class

-English-speaking people



This message was emailed directly to employees… pic.twitter.com/xor1wjo17B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

"… This message was emailed directly to employees from the DEI Office."

Yeah, white male Christians have the privilege of being spied on by the FBI as extremists.

It's bad enough that universities do that, but as we've reported several times, elementary and middle schools are having students fill out "privilege worksheets" so they can rank themselves as oppressors or the oppressed.

Black female Chief Diversity Officers are more privileged than nearly everyone covered under that list. They're paid far more than the average middle class person, and they have the privilege of being hired and treated above criticism because of their race and sex. — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) January 10, 2024

You have said the absolute truth — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

Agreed.

Imagine being a normal person & getting this email. Wow! — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) January 10, 2024

Middle aged people?



So now just being alive makes you an oppressor? 🙄 — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 10, 2024

So who's left that isn't "privileged"?



Make her say it loud for all to hear... — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) January 10, 2024

But that's what the "equity" in DEI is all about — making sure that everyone has privilege, even if it means you can discriminate against whites and Asians in the admissions process.

Unreal. — Cheri Stahl (@CheriStahl27) January 10, 2024

DEI is just a rebranded version of the anti white/anti west agenda.



How it went unchecked for so long still baffles me. — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 10, 2024

That there’s a DEI office in the first place tells you all you need to know. Without an issue, they would be unemployed, they generate nothing but occasional controversy. — Keez Nuts (@Keeznuuts) January 10, 2024

"have membership in one or more of these groups..."



Does she speak English? Is she middle class? Able bodied? She's got a lot of privilege. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 10, 2024

We know she's making six figures.

So basically the demographic that contributes the most and takes the least. That’s what these people call privilege. — Mark Dahler (@MarkDahler) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

Swear I checked all the boxes. God is great. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) January 10, 2024

Chief diversity officer? We are living in a simulation 🤡 — TruthSeeker (@Truthseeker2344) January 10, 2024

It's now a C-level position, up there with CEO.

And some companies still have DEI departments? Didn’t they get the memo? Those are so last year. — Thomas Matthew 🇺🇸 (@latayprime) January 10, 2024

I would love the word ‘privilege’ to just get sucked into a vortex, never to be seen or uttered again. — Thomas Matthew 🇺🇸 (@latayprime) January 10, 2024

DEI stands for Division, Exclusion and Incompetence. AKA Communism.



Every one of these racist/sexist clowns should be fired for not only being a waste of money and pushing racist/sexist policies, but they're an affront to what Meritocracy is and stands for in western culture. — Bryce Wade (@BryceWadeBEO) January 10, 2024

This should be the subject of legal action to remove public funding, and accreditation for Civil Rights Violations on the basis of discrimination.

There was a day when this would have stopped the presses, but instead the press remains complicit and culpable. — Highness (@UR_Highness77) January 10, 2024

This is who will be persecuted.



Why?



These are the hardest to control. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) January 10, 2024

That last paragraph, so you're gaslighted if you contest...that "privilege is characteristically invisible to people who have it." — LoveAboveAll (@HulingSusa96730) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly. I you have white privilege, for example, you're like a goldfish swimming around not knowing it's underwater. White Christian males founded and built this country, so white supremacy is baked into everything. That's why we hear so much about "systemic racism" — if you have privilege, you're racist and don't know it. And DEI is here to make sure you know it.

***