My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress
Yikes! Instagram Censors Video Showing All the Times Hunter Biden Broke Laws for...
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health...
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying...
BBC Reports Israel Carrying Out ‘Summary Executions’ of Gaza Civilians
LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign...
We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has...
Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With...
Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's...
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for...

Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It seems like only yesterday that the former president of Harvard University stumbled over the question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews was a violation of campus conduct. It sounds like some of those Harvard students gathering on campus to call for a global intifada will be having a special summer experience. The Daily Wire's Kassy Dillon reports that Harvard is hosting a summer program in the West Bank, where students will study "settler colonialism."

Advertisement

Remember that "settler colonialism" is an excuse for anything, even October 7. Look at how many people were holding signs that day informing us that "this is what decolonization looks like" — the massacre of over a thousand civilians.

Dillon reports:

Harvard University will host a summer program where students will be briefed on “settler colonialism” at a Palestinian university that called for “glory to martyrs” after the October 7 terrorist massacre in Israel and has a student body that overwhelmingly elected a Hamas-affiliated bloc to run its student government.

The embattled Ivy League institution’s “Palestine Social Medicine Course” will send Harvard students to Birzeit University in the West Bank, according to the program’s website. It explains that the “three-week intensive summer course is designed to introduce students to the social, structural, political, and historical aspects that determine Palestinian health beyond the biological basis of disease.” 

The curriculum content will include hearing from health practitioners, academics, and activists about various topics including “Settler colonialism and its manifestations in Palestine” and “Health and racism,” the website adds.

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Will they cover that "Palestinian Social Medicine" includes embedding Hamas in hospitals and using them as launchpads for rocket attacks?

It's a good point … plagiarism is what brought Claudine Gay down, but it was her fumbling over antisemitism on campus that got the ball rolling.

And the Biden administration wants plumbers and welders to pay off the student debt of these clowns.

Advertisement

The FBI is busy surveilling Catholics.

As they say, Harvard is just a $50 billion endowment with a school attached. And by school we mean indoctrination factory.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HARVARD PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Brett T.
Yikes! Instagram Censors Video Showing All the Times Hunter Biden Broke Laws for Which His Dad Advocated
justmindy
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying What He REALLY Thinks About Haley
Coucy
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco Grateful Calvin
Advertisement