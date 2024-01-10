Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University

It seems like only yesterday that the former president of Harvard University stumbled over the question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews was a violation of campus conduct. It sounds like some of those Harvard students gathering on campus to call for a global intifada will be having a special summer experience. The Daily Wire's Kassy Dillon reports that Harvard is hosting a summer program in the West Bank, where students will study "settler colonialism."

Remember that "settler colonialism" is an excuse for anything, even October 7. Look at how many people were holding signs that day informing us that "this is what decolonization looks like" — the massacre of over a thousand civilians.

Harvard will host a summer program where students will be briefed on “settler colonialism” at a Palestinian university that called for “glory to martyrs” after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and has a Hamas-run student government.



My latest investigation:https://t.co/tv64La1oGF — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 10, 2024

Dillon reports:

Harvard University will host a summer program where students will be briefed on “settler colonialism” at a Palestinian university that called for “glory to martyrs” after the October 7 terrorist massacre in Israel and has a student body that overwhelmingly elected a Hamas-affiliated bloc to run its student government. The embattled Ivy League institution’s “Palestine Social Medicine Course” will send Harvard students to Birzeit University in the West Bank, according to the program’s website. It explains that the “three-week intensive summer course is designed to introduce students to the social, structural, political, and historical aspects that determine Palestinian health beyond the biological basis of disease.” … The curriculum content will include hearing from health practitioners, academics, and activists about various topics including “Settler colonialism and its manifestations in Palestine” and “Health and racism,” the website adds.

Will they cover that "Palestinian Social Medicine" includes embedding Hamas in hospitals and using them as launchpads for rocket attacks?

It's a good point … plagiarism is what brought Claudine Gay down, but it was her fumbling over antisemitism on campus that got the ball rolling.

And the Biden administration wants plumbers and welders to pay off the student debt of these clowns.

The FBI is busy surveilling Catholics.

As they say, Harvard is just a $50 billion endowment with a school attached. And by school we mean indoctrination factory.

