AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was 'Smeared'

As Twitchy reported, Ray Epps' sentencing Tuesday was a clown show. Epps, who is on video inciting people to enter the Capitol, was sentenced to a year's probation and a $500 fine. President Joe Biden gave his January 6 anniversary speech a day early and bragged last week that the "insurrectionists" had been sentenced to a collective total of 840 years in prison. That total stands, as Epps won't spend a single day in jail. Grandmothers who simply walked into the Capitol Building a stood there have been sentenced to a year's probation and a $500 fine after being found guilty of "parading in a Capitol building."

Epps also got the kid-glove treatment from the January 6 select committee. Everyone else who was there that day has been demonized as an extremist, but Epps is special. Committee member Adam Kinzinger said they'd interviewed him and found that "Ray" was "just another misled man" who did nothing wrong.

What makes Epps so special? According to Politico, Epps was "smeared by conspiracy theories."

Ray Epps, pro-Trump rioter smeared by conspiracy theories, gets probation for role in Capitol riot https://t.co/Lhky9dCJhr — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2024

The AP also made it clear in its headline that Epps was the target of conspiracy theorists:

Ray Epps, a target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, gets a year of probation for his Capitol riot role https://t.co/BmxTBPGKCQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2024

Actually, that headline should read, "Ray Epps, caught on video inciting riot at Capitol, gets a year of probation."

That sentence isn't going to make any of the conspiracy theories go away. It's almost as if the feds finally had to break down and charge him to prove he wasn't working with them.

Facts on video aren't conspiracy theories.



Thanks for attending my Ted Talk. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 9, 2024

It’s on video you disgusting commies. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 9, 2024

Hold up.



Enrique Tarrio wasn’t even there and got 22 years!?!



He. Wasn’t. Even. There. — Currermell (@currermell) January 9, 2024

So let's get this straight, the only person who instructed people to enter the building, the person who literally kicked off the first breach of Capitol barriers, the one person who actually incited a riot, got a year of probation, while some who simply walked inside got years? — The Đoge Kennel 💪🇺🇸 (@TheCryptoKennel) January 9, 2024

The guy who was totally not a fed gets no jail time for video recorded evidence of conduct more egregious than that for which others got years.



YEARS.



Yep. Totally not a fed.#RayEppsIsAFed — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 9, 2024

This kind of white privilege is called fed privilege — Toro Y COYG (@SafeSpaceCowboy) January 9, 2024

What conspiracy theories? The dude is on video telling people to storm the Capitol.



Anyone who thinks he's still not a fed after doing that and getting only a year's probation as punishment is in line waiting to receive their 7th booster shot. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) January 9, 2024

I wonder why the only guy on camera explicitly inciting people to storm the Capitol on J6 only got probation and didn’t even have to show up to his own sentencing hearing in person. https://t.co/c5zVQffeh0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 9, 2024

He was the only person telling everyone to go into the Capitol the day of and day before and he gets not a single day in jail? Weird. — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) January 9, 2024

Smeared by conspiracy theories like the Hunter Biden laptop??? — Erik P. Brown (@ErikPBrown1) January 9, 2024

And the left has zero issues with this — Cat Ryan (@CatQuestionsAll) January 9, 2024

They tweet that every insurrectionist should have gotten the Ashli Babbitt treatment but defend "Ray."

Uh, doesn't that kind of lend weight to the conspiracy theory? — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) January 9, 2024

I'm sure @politico has done its job and asked why the sentence is significantly lighter than all of the others — NM (@NonameMcgeehee) January 9, 2024

Because he prostrated himself and renounced Donald Trump.

It's not a conspiracy when the dude is caught in 4K doing things that others are now sitting in solitary confinement for. — Spirit of Saint Louis (@Moosejaw50) January 9, 2024

Yeah, there's nothing fishy at all about Epps getting a slap on the wrist while people who weren't even there are sitting in prison. The media has no curiosity about that.

