AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was 'Smeared'

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported, Ray Epps' sentencing Tuesday was a clown show. Epps, who is on video inciting people to enter the Capitol, was sentenced to a year's probation and a $500 fine. President Joe Biden gave his January 6 anniversary speech a day early and bragged last week that the "insurrectionists" had been sentenced to a collective total of 840 years in prison. That total stands, as Epps won't spend a single day in jail. Grandmothers who simply walked into the Capitol Building a stood there have been sentenced to a year's probation and a $500 fine after being found guilty of "parading in a Capitol building."

Epps also got the kid-glove treatment from the January 6 select committee. Everyone else who was there that day has been demonized as an extremist, but Epps is special. Committee member Adam Kinzinger said they'd interviewed him and found that "Ray" was "just another misled man" who did nothing wrong.

What makes Epps so special? According to Politico, Epps was "smeared by conspiracy theories."

The AP also made it clear in its headline that Epps was the target of conspiracy theorists:

Actually, that headline should read, "Ray Epps, caught on video inciting riot at Capitol, gets a year of probation."

That sentence isn't going to make any of the conspiracy theories go away. It's almost as if the feds finally had to break down and charge him to prove he wasn't working with them.

Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected
Sam J.
They tweet that every insurrectionist should have gotten the Ashli Babbitt treatment but defend "Ray."

Because he prostrated himself and renounced Donald Trump.

Yeah, there's nothing fishy at all about Epps getting a slap on the wrist while people who weren't even there are sitting in prison. The media has no curiosity about that.

