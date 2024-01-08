Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger

Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy

Washington Monthly editor Rob Wolfe seems to think the Supreme Court is broken and needs to be fixed. What makes it broken? A conservative majority, that's what. So how do we fix it? Wolfe thinks we should tap into the "popular anger" over the conservative supermajority on the court. Popular anger, huh? Maybe they shouldn't have sworn in Brett Kavanaugh because a bunch of loons who accused him of being a group rapist in high school were pounding on the doors of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is working as it should — it's finally interpreting the law according to the Constitution, rather than rubber-stamping Democratic policy coming out of the White House.

Wolfe writes:

There is, however, a danger in always standing apart from others. It can easily lead to standing above them. As Garrett Epps, the Washington Monthly’s legal editor, wrote in fall 2022, the Court is now mired in its third great historical crisis. Twice before, in the 1850s and the 1930s, the high court has been captured by adherents of one political party who have attempted to govern from the bench. When one branch of government declares its own primacy over the others, as well as the American people, the result is dangerous instability. In the era of Dred Scott, the Taney Court sided firmly with southern slaveholders, accelerating the coming civil war. During the Great Depression, the “Four Horsemen” on the Hughes Court blocked government programs meant to lift the country out of economic disaster. 

Now we have the Roberts Court, shaped by pro-corporate ideology and conservative resentment over social and demographic change. Overturning decades of precedent, the conservative supermajority has issued ruling after ruling that undermines the ability of executive branch agencies to regulate industry, to fight climate change, and to protect consumer health and safety. Its 2022 Dobbs decision on abortion has created a dystopian reality on the ground: neighbors informing on neighbors, children forced to give birth to their rapists’ babies, terrified doctors waiting for patients to get sicker before performing medically necessary procedures.

Is this clown serious? "The high court has been captured by adherents of one political party who have attempted to govern from the bench"? Govern from the bench? That's the Democrats. That's why the Supreme Court exists — to stop lower courts from legislating from the bench rather than upholding the Constitution.

"A dystopian reality"? Put down the bong.

We thought we were returning to norms. Now they want to pack the court, which they claim was "captured." That's just as bad as election denial, isn't it? President Trump nominated justices and they were confirmed. That's how it works.

Liberals can't stand the idea of not controlling all three branches of government.

***

