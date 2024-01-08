New Republic: Constitution Makes It Impossible for Dems to Effect Meaningful Change

Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Way back in 2013, President Barack Obama attended a roundtable on gun control and admitted that he was "constrained" by the Constitution in what he could do about it. Obama was right: American citizens are born with certain rights as enumerated in the Constitution, and the Constitution "constrains" the government from taking them away. If only it weren't for that darned Constitution, Obama could have banned guns.

Brynn Tannehill has a piece in The New Republic headlined "The Polls Prove It: Many Republicans Love Fascism," which echoes the same frustration that Obama did. Tannehill believes that the Democratic Party is "center-left" and is also too weak to do anything about the creeping fascism of the far-right Republican Party. Why? Because they're bound by the Constitution.

Tannehill writes:

Trump has referred to his opponents as “vermin” who are trying to “destroy America and to destroy the American dream,” and claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our nation.” The Hitlerian overtones have not gone unnoticed. And yet, the man who promises to be a dictator on “day one” leads the GOP primary by 50 points. How could this be? The horrifying conclusion is that there is plenty of appetite within the party for this sort of rhetoric and it doesn’t turn many people off.

In my own experience as an analyst in U.S. Central Command who studied insurgency, I estimated that you only needed 10 to 15 percent of the population to be supportive of the insurgents to get a situation like what I saw in Iraq in 2005–2006. In short, you don’t need all that many people dedicated to dictatorship, theocracy, or any other awful possibility to absolutely collapse a country into barbarism. (I have few other words for the horrors I saw committed by insurgents in Iraq over that time period.)

Which leaves us where we are today. One party is dedicated to bringing about a dictatorship that plans to seize power for “a generation or two,” purging society of the enemies that are purportedly destroying the nation from within. The other party is a vaguely center-left coalition, too weak to bring about effective change because the country’s Constitution and societal fragmentation make it politically and legally impossible.

So if Donald Trump is elected by the people, our republic will turn into a dictatorship, and the Constitution makes it politically and legally impossible for these center-left Democrats to stop it.

She even wrote a book about it that got rave reviews:


Meanwhile, the current president is using his Justice Department to try to get his opponent kicked off the ballot and signing executive orders that fly in the face of Supreme Court rulings. Is she actually cool with the way things are under Joe Biden?

***

