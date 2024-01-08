Breaking: Massive Explosion Reported at Hotel in Fort Worth

Senator Rand Paul Drops NUCLEAR Thread on 'Lying' Anthony Fauci, and He's Brought...
Brett T.  |  5:55 PM on January 08, 2024
There's been a massive explosion at a hotel in Fort Worth. Casualties are already being reported.

Some news outlets are calling it a gas explosion, but we're not sure of anything yet. We'll update this post as the story develops.

***

