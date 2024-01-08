Breaking: Massive Explosion Reported at Hotel in Fort Worth

There's been a massive explosion at a hotel in Fort Worth. Casualties are already being reported.
🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: There was just a massive explosion at The Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. There are 10 people confirmed injured by ABC News. pic.twitter.com/1NtH03iylp— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 8, 2024
Advertisement
DEVELOPING- downtown Fort Worth explosion. Witnesses tell me they did not smell a strong odor of gas. One man says closer to the scene it smelled like paint burning. pic.twitter.com/Hra1fAwadm— Dionne Anglin (@DAnglinFox4) January 8, 2024
BREAKING: Moment captured after major gas explosion at Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth, Texaspic.twitter.com/LBXwI6tCOM— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024
Some news outlets are calling it a gas explosion, but we're not sure of anything yet. We'll update this post as the story develops.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member