Breaking: Massive Explosion Reported at Hotel in Fort Worth

There's been a massive explosion at a hotel in Fort Worth. Casualties are already being reported.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: There was just a massive explosion at The Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. There are 10 people confirmed injured by ABC News. pic.twitter.com/1NtH03iylp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 8, 2024

DEVELOPING- downtown Fort Worth explosion. Witnesses tell me they did not smell a strong odor of gas. One man says closer to the scene it smelled like paint burning. pic.twitter.com/Hra1fAwadm — Dionne Anglin (@DAnglinFox4) January 8, 2024

BREAKING: Moment captured after major gas explosion at Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth, Texaspic.twitter.com/LBXwI6tCOM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024

Some news outlets are calling it a gas explosion, but we're not sure of anything yet. We'll update this post as the story develops.

