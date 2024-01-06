Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Ibram X. Kendi Wrote That Whites Tried to 'Level the Playing Field' with...
Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben...
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the...
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions
NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly...
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed...
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and...
Well, That's Just Weird: Eric Adams Teaches Parents How To Search Their Kids'...
How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse
SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few...
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards

Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yes, it's Insurrection Day, and we're getting a lot of hot takes from inside the Capitol. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jason Crow relied on his Ranger training kicking in to protect those around him. He's also grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep them safe … which would be who exactly? Joe Biden attended their funerals.

Advertisement

It looks like Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee, which means we're going to be hearing about the end of democracy all through 2024. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who called January 6, "one of America's darkest days," quoted Benjamin Franklin … incorrectly.

Recommended

Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Was it an accident? Probably. And an embarrassing one. And she forgot to compare the insurrection to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: QUOTE INSURRECTION JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia
Brett T.
Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben Franklin Quote and Missed It by THAT Much
Doug P.
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly For Him
justmindy
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6
Brett T.
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and the Answers Rock
justmindy
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia Brett T.
Advertisement