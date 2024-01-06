Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection

Yes, it's Insurrection Day, and we're getting a lot of hot takes from inside the Capitol. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jason Crow relied on his Ranger training kicking in to protect those around him. He's also grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep them safe … which would be who exactly? Joe Biden attended their funerals.

It looks like Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee, which means we're going to be hearing about the end of democracy all through 2024. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who called January 6, "one of America's darkest days," quoted Benjamin Franklin … incorrectly.

Three years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the legitimate 2020 election results.



They assaulted and injured police officers.



They threatened the lives of elected officials.



They put our democracy in jeopardy. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 6, 2024

“A democracy, if you can keep it,” said Ben Franklin.



January 6, 2021, was a stark reminder of just how fragile our democracy is.



It is on each and every one of us to never forget the actions that led to that day so we ensure history does not repeat itself. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 6, 2024

It's famously "A Republic, if you can keep it."



A stark reminder of how fragile US history is in the hands of a lying US Senator.



Orwell is screaming "I told you so" in his grave. https://t.co/JLLvIFgLeV — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 6, 2024

A Republic, if you can keep it.

Ben Franklin said Democracy was two wolves and a sheep deciding what you eat for dinner. He knew the danger of Democracy, especially in the hands of tyrants like you. — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) January 6, 2024

It's a Republic, dipshit. And yes, the difference is rather important. pic.twitter.com/4hd0ShXLDV — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 6, 2024

Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.

~Benjamin Franklin — Winston Smith (@vdub12) January 6, 2024

Christ mate... the quote was "A Republic, if you can keep it."



This is just embarrassing. — Maynard (@ItIsMaynard) January 6, 2024

Guys, she’s a Senator. You can’t expect her to know anything about the founding of the country or the structure of our government. — The Engine (@ngintx) January 6, 2024

Look at you getting obliterated like the moron you are — SpaceWeatherNews (@SunWeatherMan) January 6, 2024

Crack open a history book. How can a senator be this stupid? — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) January 6, 2024

An oligarchy of the most effete yet ruthless technocrats you can imagine, if you can keep it. — The Chivalry Guild (@ChivalryGuild) January 6, 2024

pic.twitter.com/tVcff1G2JM — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) January 6, 2024

@CommunityNotes



The correct quote is “A republic, if you can keep it”



Our elected officials have no concept of our founding. pic.twitter.com/SO3gwhHfAZ — Omega Lloyd (@OmegaReady) January 6, 2024

We are a Constitutional Republic.

You “misquote” a founding father.

It wasn’t an insurrection, it was a peaceful protest, until the cops started their stirring them up.

You are a disgrace. @CommunityNotes — Dawn McNair 🇺🇸 (@DawnsEcho) January 6, 2024

Hey commie, it's called a REPUBLIC. I know this wasn't an accident. — Ohmnomz (@Ohmnomz) January 6, 2024

Was it an accident? Probably. And an embarrassing one. And she forgot to compare the insurrection to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

