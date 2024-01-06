Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6

Today is the third anniversary of the January 6th riot/trespassing at the U.S. Capitol, and it appears Democrats are on the verge of calling for this date to be a national holiday.

Congressional Democrats and the White House are today putting out more social media statements than they have collectively in the last ten years on the anniversary of 9/11. One of those is a Democrat member of Congress, Rep. Jason Crow. His account of that day has caught some attention on social media:

On Jan 6, I was one of the Members stuck in the House gallery.



I still remember the sound of the rioters banging on the House chamber doors. I remember consoling my friend and colleague who had just spoken with her family. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2024

It's a harrowing story:

I remember telling my fellow Members to take off their pins so we couldn’t be identified. I remember my Ranger training kicking in to protect those around me. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2024

I remember the brave Capitol Police officers who put themselves between us and the violent mob. I’m forever grateful for their service and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2024

There were more, but you get the point. Also, a Community Note has been recommended for that third one:

@CommunityNotes Zero police officers died on Jan 6 — OldArmyNurse4 (@OldArmyNurse4) January 6, 2024

The only person who died that day was Ashli Babbit.

🤣and the award for the biggest drama Queen is… — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 6, 2024

The beginning of that thread does have a certain "Commander McBragg" feel to it.

JFC you are pretending you were in a war zone. https://t.co/0q3LUcJfEB — Domestic Goddess Beks 🍹🏝️ (@BeksWineWhiskey) January 6, 2024

Really though, some of the Democrat takes today make it sound as if they were at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

Huh? Thats what you learned in ranger school to hide and get rid of your uniform? Something doesn’t sound right. — Matt Kakuk (@darealmattkakuk) January 6, 2024

Day 18 Ranger Training - How To Take Off Pins — Tommy D (@KneelB4Zodd) January 6, 2024

What part of ranger school teaches you to cower on the floor? pic.twitter.com/PRdszeFUhT — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 6, 2024

This kind of hyperventilating certainly wasn't occurring during the summer of 2020:

Where were you during 2020 while your colleagues were instigating riots against the police? pic.twitter.com/yhpvlUDbWJ — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 6, 2024

Some riots are Democrat-approved.

