Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6

Doug P.  |  1:12 PM on January 06, 2024
meme

Today is the third anniversary of the January 6th riot/trespassing at the U.S. Capitol, and it appears Democrats are on the verge of calling for this date to be a national holiday. 

Advertisement

Congressional Democrats and the White House are today putting out more social media statements than they have collectively in the last ten years on the anniversary of 9/11. One of those is a Democrat member of Congress, Rep. Jason Crow. His account of that day has caught some attention on social media:

It's a harrowing story: 

There were more, but you get the point. Also, a Community Note has been recommended for that third one:

The only person who died that day was Ashli Babbit.

The beginning of that thread does have a certain "Commander McBragg" feel to it.

Advertisement

Really though, some of the Democrat takes today make it sound as if they were at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

This kind of hyperventilating certainly wasn't occurring during the summer of 2020: 

Some riots are Democrat-approved.

*** 

Advertisement
Advertisement
