Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'

It appears that more than one Hamas leader was assassinated in a drone attack in Beirut, Lebanon. We're assuming it was done by the IDF, but we don't have confirmation yet.
BREAKING: Salah al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau and the commander of the terror group’s military wing in the West Bank, was assassinated in a drone attack in Beirut, according to the Lebanese press— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 2, 2024
Senior Hamas Leader, Khalil al-Hayya is also now reported to have been Killed in the Israeli Airstrike tonight on the Lebanese Capital of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/33kD1haERq— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 2, 2024
Palestinian sources in Lebanon: Among the others killed with Arouri are senior operational commanders for the Islamic Jihad and Hamas armed wings in Lebanon— Gaza Report - اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) January 2, 2024
An operational figure of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards is apparently also among the dead as it becomes apparent that the Israelis bombed a secret military coordination meeting for the Resistance axis in Lebanon https://t.co/faU2KyRzVu— Gaza Report - اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) January 2, 2024
How sad.
Remember back in January of 2020 when President Donald Trump took out Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani? Democrats were confounded. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said, "had we not assassinated Gen. Soleimani … we would be in a safer place." During a Democratic primary debate, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden were all asked about Trump ordering the airstrike and — SURPRISE — they were against it.
Tommy Vietor, former Obama van driver and advisor, says the strike on Beirut is worrisome.
Worrisome escalation if this was an IDF drone strike in Beirut https://t.co/cZGzb4NwLs— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 2, 2024
Recommended
Sorry they killed your friends, Tommy. https://t.co/bOCeuvhFci— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2024
Did you cry when bin Laden was killed, too?— Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴 (@HTX_Con) January 2, 2024
I’m so sorry this is happening to you. Are you going to be ok?— TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) January 2, 2024
“Worrisome” to whom, exactly?— Archimusik (@Archimusik) January 2, 2024
You?
The removal of a terrorist leader is worrisome to you? Damn that's telling.— Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) January 2, 2024
Obama must be heartbroken.— Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) January 2, 2024
The stated mission of this war is to end Hamas. The leadership doesn't get a free pass by hiding in other countries, especially ones from which attacks against Israel are being carried out right now. This is not an escalation at all.— Jonathan Vankin (@jonvankin) January 2, 2024
Your own government had a $5M bounty on his head, Tommy.— Dor Cohen (@DorCohenEsq) January 2, 2024
Looks like Israel gets to collect.— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 2, 2024
"The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the identification or location of Hamas leader Salih al-Aruri"https://t.co/zcUVHppUw1
Not to worry, as I am sure the Iranians will seek your services, as always.— Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) January 2, 2024
You should write his obituary, Tommy. I’m sure the NYT will publish it seeing as it’s sad day for you both— Josh Feller (@j_feller) January 2, 2024
True. A day of mourning.— Larry Gold (@Larry_Gold_) January 2, 2024
We lost another austere scholar.
An escalation? He was one of the architects of Oct 7, and THE architect of the 2014 abduction and murder of 3 Israeli teens, with its 30+ invasion tunnels, and its attempt to decapitate the PA government structure that same summer? He was as legitimate a target as there is.— Ari Rosenblum (@AriehRosenblum) January 2, 2024
“Worrisome” that Jews are fighting back?— There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 2, 2024
Obama admin staffers are truly on a mission to establish themselves as some of the biggest clowns on earth aren’t you?— David 🎗 (@porgcupinetree) January 2, 2024
The Obama bros will be especially sad if the strike took out one of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards — they have a very special relationship with Iran.
It sounds neither worrisome nor an escalation to us … it sounds like victory.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member