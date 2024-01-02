IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only...
'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini...
Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'
This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the...
Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There...
Dave Chappelle Is Out With a New Comedy Special, and the Trans Jokes...
Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO...
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Ho...
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're...
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His...
Here's Why Harvard President Claudine Gay Finally Resigned
Conservatives, We Have GOT To Stop Vilifying Beautiful Women (Especially When They Make...
KJP's Smug Comments on Texas Sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities Makes Things Hilariously...

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 02, 2024
Twitchy

It appears that more than one Hamas leader was assassinated in a drone attack in Beirut, Lebanon. We're assuming it was done by the IDF, but we don't have confirmation yet.

Advertisement

How sad.

Remember back in January of 2020 when President Donald Trump took out Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani? Democrats were confounded. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said, "had we not assassinated Gen. Soleimani … we would be in a safer place." During a Democratic primary debate, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden were all asked about Trump ordering the airstrike and — SURPRISE — they were against it.

Tommy Vietor, former Obama van driver and advisor, says the strike on Beirut is worrisome.

Recommended

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement


Advertisement

The Obama bros will be especially sad if the strike took out one of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards — they have a very special relationship with Iran.

It sounds neither worrisome nor an escalation to us … it sounds like victory.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: AIRSTRIKES ISRAEL TOMMY VIETOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can
Grateful Calvin
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Hosts
Grateful Calvin
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric
Sam J.
'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini Bike Gang in LA
ArtistAngie
This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the Replies Are TONS of Fun (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can Grateful Calvin
Advertisement