Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative

We're not sure when this video is from; judging by the bug in the lower-right corner, this was during the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women 2023 summit. So of course a summit celebrating powerful women had to include a trans woman who claimed that inclusion is a "national security imperative." She goes on about "team-building" and trans bodies, but we don't think the U.S. military is going to make up for its recruitment shortfall by signing up the transgender community.

Trans Lt. Colonel suggests inclusion is a matter of national security.



The world is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/rmjtLoSU89 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

This is Space Force Lt. Colonel Bree Fram. He was just promoted. He spends more time talking about transgenderism than his job. He thinks trans inclusion is a matter of national security. We have become a laughingstock. pic.twitter.com/0zuQ7uBxkX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

The only thing that matters is combat readiness.



Inclusion does not factor in. Nobody on the beaches of Normandy was worried about anyone misgendering them. — BernieBro’nt (@BernieBront) December 31, 2023

All I see is weakness. — Natalia Soria (@natysh16) December 31, 2023

Look on the bright side. Whoever invades us is not going to allow this nonsense to continue. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 31, 2023

The United States of America is a total failure under the Biden administration. On the bright side 2024 is a new year and hopefully we can get back on top. First thing the incoming president should do is fire this 🤡 — TruthSeeker (@Truthseeker2344) December 31, 2023

Military officials are not supposed to be pushing political agendas in uniform. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) December 31, 2023

Inclusion is crucial, but is there a concern that emphasizing it for national security reasons might be seen as prioritizing political correctness over practical considerations? 😕 — ZAQ RIDER (@zaqrider) December 31, 2023

How is inclusion a matter of national security? So tired of the statements with zero substance. — Fredzoid (@Exist177670756) December 31, 2023

Our military should be laser focused on two things, defending us from being killed, and getting better at killing. Anything that doesn't serve that purpose is wasteful and makes us more vulnerable. — Ricki 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@therichstu) December 31, 2023

It is a classic textbook example of a weakness to be exploited, used and manipulated. — Dante (@DantesLoquitur) December 31, 2023

“Inclusion” is disaster that’s causing recruiting and preparedness problems. — John Johnston III (@JohnTheKnife) January 1, 2024

Inclusion is a matter of national security? This is not a serious statement. — Fredzoid (@Exist177670756) December 31, 2023

A preoccupation with your feelings in a combat situation is what boot camp is supposed to drill out of you! It adds no value to the team relying on you to carry your weight. — Douglas Jotblad (@DougJotblad) January 1, 2024

Trans are “exempt” from any combat active duty. All those drugs and surgeries free with generous time off from work. — FifiLaRue369 (@lifelearner344) January 1, 2024

After all… this is our military now. pic.twitter.com/O0wIeHzYV2 — BH (@bradyjholt) December 31, 2023

How did the United States ever win World War II without inclusivity? Space Force is already the subject of derision; this isn't helping.

