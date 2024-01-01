Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative

Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 01, 2024
Twitter

We're not sure when this video is from; judging by the bug in the lower-right corner, this was during the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women 2023 summit. So of course a summit celebrating powerful women had to include a trans woman who claimed that inclusion is a "national security imperative." She goes on about "team-building" and trans bodies, but we don't think the U.S. military is going to make up for its recruitment shortfall by signing up the transgender community.

How did the United States ever win World War II without inclusivity? Space Force is already the subject of derision; this isn't helping.

***

