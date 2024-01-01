Axios: Liz Cheney 'Won't Do Anything' to Help Donald Trump in 2024

First, duh. Second, Liz Cheney is already helping Donald Trump in 2024 just by having been a tool in the January 6 select committee, which was supposed to look into things like the security failures at the Capitol but ended up focused solely on Trump and his role in the "insurrection." Any time Cheney mentions Trump, she's helping his reelection chances.

Advertisement

Liz Cheney says she "won't do anything" to help Trump in 2024 https://t.co/K8aIN9717A — Axios (@axios) January 1, 2024

Axios reports:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) emphasized Thursday she wouldn't "do anything" to help her enemy former President Trump in the 2024 election, days after suggesting she'd mount a third-party presidential bid. Why it matters: Spoiler candidates could tip the election in favor of either historically unpopular frontrunner in the 2024 race — Trump or President Biden — and they're playing an unusually outsized role in the cycle. "I won't do anything that would help him," Cheney said during a "CBS Mornings" interview on Thursday.

There was a time back in 2022 when halfwits like Jennifer Rubin were fangirling over the idea of Cheney running for president. Sure, voters in her home state sent her packing by an embarrassing margin, but she'd have a great chance of winning the presidency in 2024.

Why is "CBS Mornings" even so desperate to have her on as a guest?

Bombshell stuff. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 1, 2024

This is really a shocker. Glad you got the scoop right before midnight on New Year's Eve. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 1, 2024

just the fact that she exists and opposes him helps @realDonaldTrump — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) January 1, 2024

So she’ll be campaigning for him? — Michael Bergeron (@MdBergeron) January 1, 2024

Why is this a news story? Did anyone expect she would? — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) January 1, 2024

She should just shut up then — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) January 1, 2024

She's helped him so much without even knowing it.. — Ryan J (@JRyan30692757) January 1, 2024

She lost her seat by 40 points. No one cares. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 1, 2024

Nobody wants your "help". Voters sent you packing for a reason. — OSINT Hobbyist (@GodGuns1776) January 1, 2024

How much does Liz Cheney pay you all to keep her in the news? — Justin Weller (@JWTheCountry) January 1, 2024

If Cheney were serious about doing nothing to help Trump in 2024 she wouldn't be making television appearances. She'd go into hiding and hope that we all forgot about her

***