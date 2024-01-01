NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable...
Axios: Liz Cheney 'Won't Do Anything' to Help Donald Trump in 2024

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

First, duh. Second, Liz Cheney is already helping Donald Trump in 2024 just by having been a tool in the January 6 select committee, which was supposed to look into things like the security failures at the Capitol but ended up focused solely on Trump and his role in the "insurrection." Any time Cheney mentions Trump, she's helping his reelection chances.

Axios reports:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) emphasized Thursday she wouldn't "do anything" to help her enemy former President Trump in the 2024 election, days after suggesting she'd mount a third-party presidential bid.

Why it matters: Spoiler candidates could tip the election in favor of either historically unpopular frontrunner in the 2024 race — Trump or President Biden — and they're playing an unusually outsized role in the cycle.

"I won't do anything that would help him," Cheney said during a "CBS Mornings" interview on Thursday.

There was a time back in 2022 when halfwits like Jennifer Rubin were fangirling over the idea of Cheney running for president. Sure, voters in her home state sent her packing by an embarrassing margin, but she'd have a great chance of winning the presidency in 2024.

Why is "CBS Mornings" even so desperate to have her on as a guest?

If Cheney were serious about doing nothing to help Trump in 2024 she wouldn't be making television appearances. She'd go into hiding and hope that we all forgot about her

***

