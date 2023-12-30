Maine Secretary of State Shows Off Her 'Democracy Defenders' T-Shirt

We've been learning a lot about Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state who has ordered Donald Trump removed from the primary ballot. In September of 2020, she tweeted, #LetThePeopleDecide. Earlier Saturday we shared photos of Bellows cozying up with President Joe Biden as well as Barack Obama. Fox News reports that she was invited to the Biden White House twice this year, once for a celebration of Women’s History Month (that's probably where she got the pic with Biden).

Fox News also reports that she once wrote a column calling the Electoral College a "relic of white supremacy":

Shortly after taking office, Bellows penned an op-ed for a progressive platform known as the Democracy Docket. In her writing, titled "Voting Rights for Our Neighbors Matter As Much as Our Own," Bellows touted her efforts to make "voting more accessible" and said she sought the position of secretary of state in Maine because she "was truly frightened for our democracy" following the 2020 presidential election. Bellows also took aim at the Electoral College in her column, claiming it is "the relic of white supremacy" that prevents voters from being represented fairly.

Protecting democracy, huh? Now someone's dug up a photo of Bellows running a half-marathon in a "Democracy Defenders" T-shirt. She really believes she's defending democracy by removing the leading opposition candidate from the ballot:

Trump, who's neither been charged with nor found guilty of "insurrection" will appear on the ballot in Maine despite Bellows' efforts to defend democracy.

