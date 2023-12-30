'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their...
POTUS Account Serves Up 4 Frightening Words About What's Coming in 2024
DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From...
Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for...
FINALLY! Anthony Fauci To Answer Questions From Congressional Panel And They Demand Honest...
HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses...
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT...
ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and...
Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People...
Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You...
Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL...
CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent...
OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')

Maine Secretary of State Shows Off Her 'Democracy Defenders' T-Shirt

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on December 30, 2023
Meme

We've been learning a lot about Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state who has ordered Donald Trump removed from the primary ballot. In September of 2020, she tweeted, #LetThePeopleDecide. Earlier Saturday we shared photos of Bellows cozying up with President Joe Biden as well as Barack Obama. Fox News reports that she was invited to the Biden White House twice this year, once for a celebration of Women’s History Month (that's probably where she got the pic with Biden). 

Advertisement

Fox News also reports that she once wrote a column calling the Electoral College a "relic of white supremacy":

Shortly after taking office, Bellows penned an op-ed for a progressive platform known as the Democracy Docket. In her writing, titled "Voting Rights for Our Neighbors Matter As Much as Our Own," Bellows touted her efforts to make "voting more accessible" and said she sought the position of secretary of state in Maine because she "was truly frightened for our democracy" following the 2020 presidential election.

Bellows also took aim at the Electoral College in her column, claiming it is "the relic of white supremacy" that prevents voters from being represented fairly.

Protecting democracy, huh? Now someone's dug up a photo of Bellows running a half-marathon in a "Democracy Defenders" T-shirt. She really believes she's defending democracy by removing the leading opposition candidate from the ballot:

Recommended

'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump, who's neither been charged with nor found guilty of "insurrection" will appear on the ballot in Maine despite Bellows' efforts to defend democracy. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BALLOTS DONALD TRUMP MAINE SECRETARY OF STATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy
Doug P.
Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis'
Doug P.
DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From Biden Administration
justmindy
HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles
justmindy
FINALLY! Anthony Fauci To Answer Questions From Congressional Panel And They Demand Honesty
justmindy
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy Doug P.
Advertisement