Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC Hashtag in 2020

Doug P.  |  9:02 AM on December 29, 2023
Meme

The moves by self-unaware Democrat officials (and some judges in certain areas) to save "democracy" by obliterating the democratic process and rule of law are continuing. The latest example comes from Maine, where the Secretary of State has unilaterally decided that a GOP candidate should not appear on the ballot because of a crime he was never convicted of or even charged with: 

Advertisement

You know how the Colorado case worked out: Trump will appear on the ballot. 

They do it this way knowing it'll be enough to gain hero status on the Left and earn an adoring interview on MSNBC, and that's exactly what happened:

The Maine Secretary of State used to have a different motto, not all that long ago.

This tweet from 2020 is amazing, but not surprising considering the level of hypocrisy coming from the TDS crowd:

"#LetThePeopleDecide"? Oh the irony!

How it started vs. how it's going:

And these are the people who want everybody to believe Trump is the authoritarian "threat to democracy." The projection is off the charts!

*** 

