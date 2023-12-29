Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC Hashtag in 2020

The moves by self-unaware Democrat officials (and some judges in certain areas) to save "democracy" by obliterating the democratic process and rule of law are continuing. The latest example comes from Maine, where the Secretary of State has unilaterally decided that a GOP candidate should not appear on the ballot because of a crime he was never convicted of or even charged with:

BREAKING: Maine Secretary of State rules Trump is ineligible to appear on 2024 ballot. 34-page decision: https://t.co/C5FNm0zqpl pic.twitter.com/sQ5DqleVXr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 28, 2023

As in Colorado, Secretary Bellows stayed the effect of her decision pending court rulings. pic.twitter.com/Aqb7IqpKnh — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 29, 2023

You know how the Colorado case worked out: Trump will appear on the ballot.

They do it this way knowing it'll be enough to gain hero status on the Left and earn an adoring interview on MSNBC, and that's exactly what happened:

Left-wing Secretary of State goes on left-wing network to explain why her left-wing ideological decision to kick leading GOP presidential candidate off primary ballot for a crime for which he hasn't been charged or convicted is akshully her honor-bound duty. pic.twitter.com/1y2hKZmcuO — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2023

Democrats: We can't protect democracy if it's possible that our opponents could win. https://t.co/8BIBSGVVXA — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 29, 2023

The Maine Secretary of State used to have a different motto, not all that long ago.

This tweet from 2020 is amazing, but not surprising considering the level of hypocrisy coming from the TDS crowd:

I only lasted five minutes more than Brandon. Tapping out. But excited to vote for Biden as soon as I can. Let’s restore civility. #LetThePeopleDecide — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) September 30, 2020

"#LetThePeopleDecide"? Oh the irony!

This didn’t age well — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 29, 2023

Soooo....safe to say Santa did NOT bring you self-awareness for Christmas, huh? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) December 29, 2023

How it started vs. how it's going:

Then: “Let the people decide”



Now: “I’ll decide for the people” https://t.co/a74QF6La8t — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 29, 2023

And these are the people who want everybody to believe Trump is the authoritarian "threat to democracy." The projection is off the charts!

